2 Towns Ciderhouse Expands Cosmic Explorer Series to New Galaxies Two new flavors, Tropical Comic Crisp® and Blueberry Comic Crisp®, complement the celestial line this February 2022

CORVALLIS, Ore., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching off its astronomical success with award-winning Comic Crisp®, 2 Towns Ciderhouse expands its interstellar imperial series with two bold, new flavor frontiers, Tropical Cosmic Crisp® and Blueberry Cosmic Crisp® (both at 8% ABV).

Hitting earthling stores in early February, Tropical Cosmic Crisp® and Blueberry Cosmic Crisp® join the original Cosmic Crisp® (launched in 2021) to round out the Cosmic Explorer Series–the new, high ABV, imperial cider line from 2 Towns.

All three high gravity ciders (Tropical Cosmic Crisp®, Blueberry Cosmic Crisp®, and the original Cosmic Crisp®) are crafted with Cosmic Crisp® apples and designed to transport you straight across the galaxy. Tropical Cosmic Crisp® embodies purple passion fruit, hibiscus flowers, and Comic Crisp® apples and will have you getting pitted on some epic solar flares! On a nearby planet, Blueberry Cosmic Crisp® hits the flavor notes of Northwest blueberries jammin' with Cosmic Crisp® apples, creating the ultimate space-age cider.

"We are thrilled to launch these new varieties of the Cosmic Explorer Series," says Dave Takush, head cider maker. "The spectacular flavor of the Cosmic Crisp apple really supports the tangy and tropical vibes of the passionfruit and hibiscus. I also love how the character of the NW Blueberries really shine through in the Blueberry Cosmic. Both of these new Cosmic ciders are out of this world."

The Cosmic Crisp® apple is the work of 20 years of study and research by Washington State University, resulting in a classically bred hybrid of Enterprise and Honeycrisp apples. The resulting fruit is a large, round, crisp, and super juicy apple that is perfect for snacking, baking, and clearly, cider making. Large, round, crisp and super juicy, these bi-color apples have a rich red that almost sparkles with starburst-like lenticels—which is where the name "Cosmic" comes from.

"Undoubtedly, the partnership with 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Cosmic Crisp® will live long and prosper," said Kathryn Grandy, chief marketing officer, Cosmic Crisp®. "We are delighted to build upon this natural alliance and excited to be collaborating on such incredible flavor innovations with 2 Towns."

Specs

Tropical Cosmic Crisp®

8.0% ABV | Imperial Passion Fruit

Crafted with Cosmic Crisp® apples, purple passion fruit, and hibiscus flowers

Passion fruit-forward with a hint of fresh hibiscus flowers, brought together by Cosmic Crisp® apples.

Blueberry Cosmic Crisp®

8.0% ABV | Imperial Blueberry

Crafted with Cosmic Crisp® apples and Pacific Northwest blueberries

Fresh Cosmic Crisp® apples profile up front with a Northwest blueberry party in the back.

Original Cosmic Crisp®

8.0% ABV | Imperial Cider

Crafted with Cosmic Crisp® apples

Crisp, clean, high acid profile. Beautiful apple forward flavor and aromas.

The Cosmic Explorer Series will be available in 4x6x12 oz cans, ½ bbl & ⅙ bbl kegs through distributors in Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, Montana, South Dakota, and Arizona.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar or concentrates and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider. For more information on 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit www.2townsciderhouse.com .

About Cosmic Crisp®

The Cosmic Crisp® brand apple is the remarkable result of 20 years of study and research by Washington State University's world-class tree fruit breeding program. Classically bred and grown in Washington State, the Cosmic Crisp® is a cross of the Enterprise and Honeycrisp varieties. The apple has a perfectly balanced flavor, striking color, and crisp texture, making it ideal for snacking, cooking, baking, and entertaining. Find recipes, inspiration and more at www.cosmiccrisp.com.

