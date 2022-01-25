Ritchie Bros. to host Year-in-Review Inside Edge panel with industry experts on February 4

Discussion topics include supply chain disruptions, the growing shift to compact equipment, digitalization in the equipment industry, pricing trends, and more

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - After a year of unprecedented demand and record-breaking equipment prices, Ritchie Bros. is taking a look back at 2021 and ahead to 2022 with their latest Inside Edge online discussion panel on Friday, February 4 at 9 a.m. Pacific (12 p.m. Eastern). Register at the following link: https://bit.ly/3fy28ME

This free online panel will feature Chris Sleight (Managing Director of Off-Highway Research), Carl Gustaf Göransson (Corporate Senior Advisor and former CNH Industrial executive); and Doug Rusch (Managing Director, Sales, Rouse Services) discussing big global trends in the equipment industry including supply chain issues, the growing shift to compact equipment, digitalization in the equipment industry, auction and retail pricing trends, and much more.

"Our Inside Edge Live Industry Panels are great way for Ritchie Bros. to connect with customers, industry experts, and associations to share expertise and data to help us all better understand the diverse issues and factors impacting the industries we operate in every day," said Matt Ackley, Chief Marketing Officer and host of Ritchie Bros.' Inside Edge Panels. "We recently issued a Year-in-Review Market Trends Report focusing on the earthmoving and aerial sectors and now we get to discuss the data with three of the brightest minds in the industry—I hope you can join us."

Ritchie Bros.' Inside Edge Panel on February 4 is open to anyone and will be held as a Microsoft Teams Webinar Event. Visit https://bit.ly/3fy28ME to register today. For more information, please email: CorpComm@rbauction.com.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

View original content:

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.