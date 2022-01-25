ManoMano, Europe's Largest DIY and Home Improvement Marketplace, Selects mParticle Customer Data Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced that ManoMano, the leading European marketplace specialising in online DIY, home improvement and gardening, has chosen to implement mParticle as its customer data infrastructure. ManoMano currently represents over 50 million monthly visitors across Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and the UK.

As the online leader in DIY, Home Improvement and Gardening, data is at the core of the company's business. To support the company's continued growth, ManoMano recognized that it needed to unify its customer data from its website, app and marketing channels to provide a more seamless user journey.

The fast-growing retailer selected mParticle's Customer Data Platform to reduce dependencies between teams and focus data engineering and tech resources on the core product rather than setting up multiple in-house integrations between tools. The company also wanted the ability to improve the tracking of resources, create internal governance and ensure high quality data. ManoMano will gain the ability to improve customer experiences thanks to product recommendations based on navigation history, customer behaviour, and cross-device identity resolution, in alignment with user consent and privacy preferences.

"We believe the key to anticipating ManoMano's future lies in our customer data," said Arnaud Dessein, Lead Product Manager at ManoMano. "By leveraging mParticle as our customer data infrastructure, our goal is to provide an even greater level of service to our customers as they shop from more than 10 million products. mParticle's customer data infrastructure will provide us with flexibility as we scale the business and accelerate our growth trajectory."

"Interest in DIY home improvement projects has exploded with consumers spending more time at home during COVID, a trend that shows no sign of stopping in the years to come," said Karen Gallantry, mParticle Chief Revenue Officer. "ManoMano understands the value of driving real-time communications with customers, and providing them with great deals, best sellers or every day favorites at the right time."

About mParticle

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Starbucks, NBCUniversal, Spotify and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

