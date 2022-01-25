loanDepot executive cultivates talent pipeline through Northern Arizona University's Professional Selling Program

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, the nation's second largest non-bank retail lender, and its Executive Vice President of National Joint Ventures Dan Peña, are supporting the development of young talent through an innovative program at Northern Arizona University's (NAU) W.A. Franke College of Business.

The multifaceted Professional Selling Program prepares students for day-one success in sales or other marketing and business careers. The program focuses on career readiness and includes a concentration in sales as part of the marketing major, as well as a sales club that sponsors a speaker series. Participation in local, regional and national sales competitions rounds out the student experience. The program has been recognized as one of the top 15 of its type by the Sales Education Foundation.

Peña, who graduated from NAU in 1992 with a BSBA in Business, has been invited to speak to students as a visiting classroom lecturer, and also serves on the school's Sales Advisory Council. Comprised of alumni and local business leaders, the council provides industry feedback and insight to the faculty about how the curriculum and other experiential learning experiences can best prepare students for strong and early success in sales and other careers.

Peña's involvement in the program is just one of many ways he works to develop a strong pipeline of talent for his team.

"There are so many sales skills that can only be honed through practice and experience," said Peña. "I know this was true for me, as I found my way into the business naturally and built a career in mortgage sales after graduating from NAU. The remarkable set of curricular and co-curricular experiences these students receive is a true differentiator and really propels them to the top of the candidate list when they're competing for their first jobs. I look back on my own college career and wish I'd had something like this, so it's a real joy for me to be able to engage with these hungry and talented students as they embark on building their careers."

loanDepot's financial support also enables the school to fund a scholarship for a deserving student to continue their education and prepare for a future in the business sphere.

"Our program is stronger—and able to drive outstanding outcomes for our students—thanks to the active engagement and participation of business leaders like Dan," said Jana Carpenter, sales program coordinator and instructor in the W.A Franke. College of Business. "We're grateful for loanDepot's support."

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

