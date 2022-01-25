Kia America announces 2022 EV6 pricing

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced pricing for the 2022 EV6, the brand's first dedicated all-electric model, starting at just $33,400 after the $7,500 federal vehicle tax credit.

At the heart of the EV6 is an energy-dense battery pack available in two sizes: 58.0 kWh and 77.4 kWh. The EV6 with the 58.0 kWh battery pack has a starting price of $40,900, and a net price of $33,400, after the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit. The EV6 with the 77.4 kWh battery pack starts at $47,000 but will cost $39,500 after the federal tax credit. In addition, the EV6 may also qualify for various state incentives, including single rider carpool lane access in California. These prices exclude destination charge.

The all-new EV6 will be offered in three trim levels: Light, Wind and GT-Line. The Light trim will be offered in rear-wheel drive while Wind and sporty GT-Line variants will be available in rear-wheel drive and Dual Motor e-AWD configurations. The EV6 is expected to arrive in dealerships in the upcoming weeks.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP: (excludes $1,215 destination)

• EV6 Light RWD $40,900 • EV6 Wind RWD $47,000 • EV6 Wind Dual Motor e-AWD $50,900 • EV6 GT-Line RWD $51,200 • EV6 GT-Line Dual Motor e-AWD $55,900

The EV6 offers up to 320 horsepower and an EPA rated all-electric range (AER) up to 310 miles depending on the configuration:

RWD: 58.0 kWh battery with a 168kW rear motor yields 167 horsepower and AER of 232-miles (Light RWD)

RWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 168kW rear motor yields 225 horsepower and AER of 310-miles (Wind RWD, GT-Line RWD)

Dual Motor e-AWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 74kW front motor and a 165kW rear motor yields 320 horsepower and AER of 274-miles (Wind AWD, GT-Line AWD)

1 EPA certified range. Your mileage will vary and depends on a number of factors, including battery age, ambient temperature, driving habits, options, cargo and others

