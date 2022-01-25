Elysium Health™ Announces the Launch of SIGNAL™ for Metabolic Aging

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Health, Inc.™, a leading life sciences company developing clinically validated health products based on advancements in aging research, today announced the launch of SIGNAL™, a novel combination of the most direct NAD+ precursor, NMN, and potent SIRT3 activators to promote a healthy metabolism by replenishing critical metabolic factors lost with age and activating processes to support healthy mitochondrial function. Over time, metabolism becomes less efficient as the number and activity of mitochondria in our cells declines. As a result, the creation and utilization of cellular energy, cellular renewal, and the ability of cells to respond to their changing environment are all impacted. Signal targets metabolic aging by supplying declining metabolites and acting to preserve and help generate new mitochondria.

As we age, our metabolism becomes dysregulated and inefficient. SIGNAL by Elysium Health combines a unique NAD+ booster, NMN, with Elysium's proprietary SIRT3 Activation Complex to target metabolic aging and support mitochondrial health. (PRNewswire)

"At Elysium Health, we recognize that aging is a multi-factor problem that requires a multi-factor solution," said Elysium Health CEO Eric Marcotulli. "With each new product we get closer to addressing aging holistically, and to offering our customers the opportunity to truly personalize their Elysium Health regimen. There is preclinical evidence indicating that different NAD+ precursors may exhibit distinct tissue specificity, and clinical evidence demonstrating different activity between NAD+ precursors. While more research is needed to support these findings, it suggests that combining different NAD+ precursors, such as those found in Signal and Elysium Health's flagship product Basis, may ensure that NAD+ levels are elevated across a broader range of tissues and, accordingly, offer unique benefits to our health."

NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a key metabolite, and its levels are closely monitored by the cell in order to tune and balance its metabolic reactions. During calorie restriction, NAD+ levels increase, triggering a specific network of metabolic reactions that have been shown to provide varied health benefits. As we age, levels of NAD+ decline. Signal includes the most direct NAD+ precursor, NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide), which is efficiently converted to NAD+ by cells. NAD+ also serves as a coenzyme, or helper molecule, for hundreds of critical enzymes in the cell. This includes the sirtuin family of enzymes. In 2000, Elysium Health co-founder, chief scientist, and director of the Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at MIT Dr. Leonard Guarente used preclinical models to show that the beneficial effects of caloric restriction on lifespan and healthspan were mediated by sirtuins and NAD+. Since then, sirtuins have emerged as key regulators of the nutrient-sensitive metabolic regulatory circuit.

Three of the seven sirtuins reside in mitochondria. Of these, SIRT3 (sirtuin 3) is the most studied and plays an essential role in maintaining mitochondrial health and metabolic control—from glucose metabolism, ATP production, fatty acid oxidation, and ketone production during fasting, to amino acid cycling. It has even been implicated in nutrient sensing. As with NAD+, levels of mitochondrial sirtuins also decline with age. Signal contains a proprietary SIRT3 activation complex that consists of two naturally occurring ingredients: honokiol, isolated from the bark of Magnolia officinalis, and viniferin, derived from grapevines. The SIRT3 activation complex in Signal works synergistically with NMN to activate SIRT3 and to help maintain overall mitochondrial and metabolic health.

"Mitochondria play a critical role in lifelong health due to their fundamental function creating energy in cells," said Dr. Guarente. "The mitochondrial sirtuin, SIRT3, is normally activated by a calorie-restricted diet to foster greater energy production and damage protection in these cellular powerhouses. Signal contains natural compounds that activate SIRT3, as well as a unique NAD-booster, NMN, that maintains high activity of all sirtuins, including SIRT3. In human studies, NMN has been shown to promote insulin sensitivity in muscle (Imai et al. 2021 Science) as well as increased VO 2 max and aerobic capacity (Liao et al. 2021 Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition). In aging animals, it has also been shown to improve blood flow and vascular health, and increase endurance (Das et al. 2018 Cell). This novel, mitochondria-centric product is formulated to counter aging-dependent declines in metabolism by promoting youthful energetics and metabolic efficiency."

The launch of Signal marks the fifth consumer product for Elysium Health since the brand launched in early 2015. The company is also set to debut a multi-functional, science-first skincare line under a new standalone brand in partnership with Elite World Group later this year. In addition to its consumer businesses, Elysium Health has developed an experimental therapeutic EH301, which showed promise in a pilot study and continues to be studied for the potential treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

About Elysium Health™

Elysium Health's™ mission is to solve the biggest challenges in health with science, to help people lead healthier lives. Working directly with the world's leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium Health™ is committed to translating critical advancements in aging research into health solutions people can access today. Learn more at www.elysiumhealth.com .

Elysium Health’s™ mission is to solve the biggest challenges in health with science, to help people lead healthier lives. Working directly with the world’s leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium Health™ is committed to translating critical advancements in scientific research into health solutions people can access today. Learn more at www.elysiumhealth.com. (PRNewsfoto/Elysium Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elysium Health