<span class="legendSpanClass">Day-long celebration allows families to play, dance, sing and swim with favorite Pixar pals</span>

Disney Cruise Line Introduces Pixar Day at Sea on Select Disney Fantasy Sailings in 2023 <span class="legendSpanClass">Day-long celebration allows families to play, dance, sing and swim with favorite Pixar pals</span>

CELEBRATION, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Cruise Line guests will be immersed in the ever-unfolding stories of their favorite toys, monsters and heroes during the all-new Pixar Day at Sea aboard special sailings on the Disney Fantasy in early 2023.

Featuring one-of-a-kind experiences, Pixar Day at Sea will bring to life the beloved tales of “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “The Incredibles,” “Finding Nemo” and more exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests. (Preston Mack, photographer) (PRNewswire)

Featuring one-of-a-kind experiences, this day-long celebration on select seven-night voyages will bring to life the beloved Pixar tales of "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "The Incredibles," "Finding Nemo" and more exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests. Themed dining, character encounters, dance parties and a theatrical musical experience await families on this fun-filled day at sea that culminates with a deck party of incredible proportions.

A Pixar film festival, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities will also be available as part of the new celebration. Other details and highlights include:

Character Encounters

From morning until night, guests will dance, play and interact with their favorite Pixar pals, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep from "Toy Story"; Mike, Sulley and Boo from "Monsters, Inc."; Joy and Sadness from "Inside Out"; Dug and Russell from "Up"; and everyone's favorite supers – Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone from "The Incredibles."

Immersive Entertainment

A new nighttime spectacular will call upon Disney Cruise Line guests to help the Incredibles save the day.

A first-of-its-kind theatrical experience will bring to life the beloved story of Miguel and his family from "Coco" through live music and puppetry.

Families will be able to join their favorite characters from the beloved Pixar films for a dance party bash.

Dining Filled with Character

A new, interactive character dining experience hosted by Sheriff Woody, Jesse and Bullseye will kick-start the day with sing-a-longs, cowboy serenades and all the country breakfast fixins.

Families will enjoy a Pixar-themed dinner with dishes inspired by the Pixar Animation Studios' California locale.

Guests will immerse themselves in undersea magic while dining in Animator's Palate with visits from some of their favorite "Finding Nemo" friends, including interactive conversations with Crush.

Pixar Day at Sea will be included on nine select Disney Fantasy cruises from January through March 2023. Departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, the Disney Fantasy will sail to several guest-favorite destinations in the eastern and western Caribbean. Eastern Caribbean itineraries feature stops in ports such as Tortola, St. Thomas and San Juan, Puerto Rico, while western Caribbean sailings visit Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica. Every cruise includes a visit to Disney's private island oasis, Castaway Cay.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact a travel agent.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Disney Cruise Line