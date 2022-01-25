Disaster Resource Group promotes executive and hires a leading industry veteran

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Resource Group (DRG), the leading provider of damage assessment and custom, turnkey basecamp solutions to give utilities and industrial customers the safest, most efficient path to rapid recovery and restorations, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rod Alsop to the role of President, and the hiring of Michael Willems as Vice President of Operations.

Rod Alsop has been elevated to the President role to continue DRG's growth trajectory and enhance its service offering to the Utility and Power Industry, as well as broaden DRG's reach into new markets. Over the last seven years, Rod has successfully led nearly 50 client initiatives and has cultivated a balanced team of experts at DRG to take on complex client challenges. Asked what he feels is one of his best accomplishments, Rod credited his team, saying "the key has been to recruit and retain an experienced group of restoration site leaders and provide them with best-in-class equipment and appropriate support personnel. We are prepared to address any emergency incident we are tasked with, and we expect to produce the most efficient and effective results in the business."

Michael Willems joined DRG as the Vice President of Operations on January 1, 2022. Michael brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and overall understanding of Emergency Preparedness Logistics. During his 30 years of service at one of the largest utilities in the Country, Michael managed over 75 restoration incidents including tropical storms, hurricanes, ice storms, fires, oil spills and tornados from California to the Northeast and Puerto Rico while supporting over 30 utility companies. He served as the Logistics Section Chief for the Hurricane Maria restoration in 2017-18 which involved directing and coordinating the efforts of various utilities, FEMA, PREPA, and Army Corp of Engineers.

Wayne Stabiler, CEO of DRG, says "Rod has been instrumental to the success of our Company, and there is no one else I would trust more to lead us forward. Additionally, adding Mike Willems and his deep experience has continued to position us as the best-in-class team in the country."

DRG continues to invest in resources and assets to keep pace with the increasing demand of disaster restoration and logistics while staying true to its strong core values of integrity, teamwork, reliability and loyalty.

Please contact www.disasterresourcegroup.com or rod@disasterresourcegroup.com

