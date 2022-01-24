Pure FlashArray and FlashBlade provide a robust and scalable storage solution for the RSC, which Meta believes is among the fastest AI supercomputers now and soon to be the fastest when fully built out by mid-2022

Pure Storage Partners with Meta on AI Research SuperCluster (RSC) Pure FlashArray and FlashBlade provide a robust and scalable storage solution for the RSC, which Meta believes is among the fastest AI supercomputers now and soon to be the fastest when fully built out by mid-2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service, today announced its role in Meta's new AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), which Meta believes will be the fastest AI supercomputer in the world.

Announced today , RSC is helping Meta's AI researchers build new and better AI models that can learn from trillions of examples, work across hundreds of different languages, seamlessly analyze text, images, and video together, develop new augmented reality tools, and much more.

RSC will pave the way toward building technologies for Meta's next major computing platform, the metaverse, where AI-driven applications and products will play an important role.

Meta chose Pure as it needed a storage partner that can deliver robust and scalable storage capabilities to power RSC. With FlashArray™ and FlashBlade®, RSC will have unparalleled performance to rapidly analyze both structured and unstructured data, underpinned by Pure's foundation of simplicity, reliability, and sustainability.

Pure is a long-time technology provider for Meta, helping to design the first generation of Meta's AI research infrastructure in 2017. Since then, Meta has continued to partner with Pure, and RSC is the latest example of how Pure is helping Meta achieve its AI research goals.

"The technologies powering the metaverse will require massively powerful computing solutions capable of instantly analyzing ever increasing amounts of data. Meta's RSC is a breakthrough in supercomputing that will lead to new technologies and customer experiences enabled by AI. We are thrilled to be a part of this project and look forward to seeing the progress Meta's AI researchers will make." – Rob Lee, CTO, Pure Storage

Pure's portfolio enables large-scale AI workloads with high-performance, architecturally optimized solutions within the smallest and most environmentally friendly footprint, letting customers process massive amounts of data from structured and unstructured sources with speed, reliability, and efficiency. Solutions leveraged by Meta's RSC include:

FlashArray//C is a high-capacity, enterprise-ready platform that delivers hyper-consolidation, proven six-nines of availability, and consistent single-millisecond latency for the most demanding environments. Its unique QLC-based architecture allows the array to fulfill the strict performance, power, density, and space requirements of the RSC environment.

FlashBlade is the industry's most advanced all-flash storage solution for consolidating fast file and object data. It brings a massively parallel platform capable of delivering ultra-fast performance to billions of objects and files.

