Mississippi Lime Company Hires Fiona Woody for Its Newly Created Role, Director of Sustainability and ESG

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mississippi Lime Company (MLC) announced today that Fiona Woody will join MLC in its newly created role of Director of Sustainability and ESG. In leading the Company's sustainability mission, she will partner with key business leaders to accelerate, integrate, and strategically communicate sustainability and ESG initiatives.

She joins MLC from Bayer, formerly Monsanto, where she gained valuable expertise in sustainability programs, operations, and regulatory affairs during her 20-year career.

"As one of our company's Core Values, we have always focused on sustainability. Creating this important role visibly underscores our dedication to sustainability for our customers, vendors, communities, and the lime industry as a whole. We are serious about elevating the priority of sustainability in our business and sharing our successes," said Paul Hogan, President and CEO of MLC. Hogan added, "I'm pleased to welcome Fiona to MLC. Her background and expertise make her an ideal candidate to accelerate our progress and formally communicate our sustainability strategies." She holds a Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis in communication from Arizona State University.

About Mississippi Lime Company

Mississippi Lime Company ("MLC"), headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a leading global supplier of high-calcium lime products and technical solutions. With over a century in business, the company has built a reputation on the purity of its products, commitment to research and development, and tradition of customer satisfaction. Mississippi Lime operates the largest lime facility in the Americas and mines some of the purest limestone reserves in the world. The company supplies high-calcium quicklime, hydrated lime, calcium carbonate products, trucking services, and technical solutions from a diversified, reliable network of facilities in Ste. Genevieve, MO; Calera, AL; Verona, KY; Vicksburg, MS; Weirton, WV; Chester, SC; Mobile, AL; Prairie du Rocher, IL; Bridgeville, PA; Kansas City, KS; as well as several distribution sites throughout the country. For more information, visit mississippilime.com.

