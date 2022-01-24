How Does a 60-Ft Artwork Soothe, Calm & Blend Into its Setting? "Infinity" Sculpture by Gordon Huether Offers Distinctive Welcome to Stanly Ranch Auberge Resorts Collection Opening Soon in Napa, CA

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When guests begin arriving at the new Stanly Ranch Auberge Resort opening in Spring 2022 in Napa Valley, a 6-ton, 60-ft by 40-ft "Infinity" sculpture by noted artist Gordon Huether will be among the first things they see atop the luxury hotel's most prominent hilltop.

The new Stanly Ranch Auberge Resort in Napa, CA features a dramatic 60-by-20-foot ‘Infinity’ sculpture by Gordon Huether. (PRNewswire)

A continuous loop of rust-colored Corten steel, "Infinity" is already discernable from many directions from its perch next to the Napa River. Aside from branding the hotel and welcoming visitors, the installation is also a well-researched complement to the amenities and attractions of this newest addition to Auberge Resorts Collection.

"The goal was to reflect the Stanly Ranch design principles of beautiful simplicity, understated luxury and seamless integration with the unique Napa Valley setting," said Huether, a long-term Napa resident. "As the sculpture gains its stable, rust-colored patina, 'Infinity' will further blend in and complement its setting."

"'Infinity' resides at the highest point on Stanly Ranch, Infinity Hill, and as guests circulate throughout the property, they will see it change from different viewing angles," said Ed Gannon, Stanly Ranch's General Manager. "What does not change is how Gordon Huether's inspiring sculpture will provide a visual landmark that provokes curiosity and wonder.

"When standing near 'Infinity', you can feel the energy," Gannon added. "This will be a perfect spot for ceremonies, private dinners, yoga and other activities, or just a place to meditate and contemplate the endless possibilities Stanly Ranch offers."

"An important aspect for all my artworks is to make them as accessible and meaningful as possible, not just artifacts," Huether said. " 'Infinity' embraces the resort's wellness theme by offering a place for grounding of the body and mind, and as a symbol of the merging of design and earth."

The sculpture's make-up of Corten steel, an elemental resource in working the land that still anchors vine-rows today, echoes the century-old history of the historic Stanly Ranch property.

Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection is a new generation Napa resort, bringing a bold, dynamic energy and creating an unrivaled destination and community itself. Set on over 700 acres of rolling vineyards and farmland in the southern section of Napa Valley's wine-growing region, the resort will include 78 airy hotel cottage suites, all featuring views of the Mayacamas Mountains. Additionally, Stanly Ranch offers a rare ownership opportunity consisting of a limited collection of 3–6-bedroom Vineyard Homes and furnished 2-bedroom Villas. For information, visit https://aubergeresorts.com/stanlyranch/

Gordon Huether Studio specializes in large-scale, site-specific permanent art installations. With hundreds of works across a decades-long career, one of Huether's largest commissions to date is the 300-foot "The Canyon" adorning the new terminal at Salt Lake City Airport. For more information, visit www.gordonhuether.com.

