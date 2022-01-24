BRAND INNOVATORS ANNOUNCES SPORTS MARKETING UPFRONTS PRESENTED BY 72ANDSUNNY AND STAGWELL (STGW) HOSTED AT THE PORSCHE EXPERIENCE CENTER LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brand Innovators, the largest community of brand marketers, have announced their fifth annual Sports Marketing Upfronts presented by 72andSunny and hosted at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles (19800 South Main Street, Carson), Tuesday-Thursday, February 8-10, 2022.

Brand Innovators is an exclusive community of brand marketers from the world's top brands, gathering regularly for thought leadership conferences, virtual livecasts ,and social events. (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The three-day summit will bring together marketing executives from Fortune 500 and other leading brands ahead of the big game to learn and share how they are leveraging the intersection of sport and entertainment to drive business results in an ever-changing landscape. Current brands featured include: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bose Corporation, Chipotle Mexican Grill, FanDuel, Nationwide, PepsiCo, United Airlines, and many more! ️

"We are so excited for the latest edition of The Brand Innovators Sports Marketing Summit in LA, featuring the 'who's who' of senior marketers and industry leaders from the NFL and brands like AB InBev, PepsiCo, Frito-Lay, Microsoft, Nationwide, Danone, EA Sports, State Farm, and many more," said David Teicher, Chief Content Officer, Brand Innovators. "We are bringing the community together to tackle the latest and most innovative sports marketing and sponsorship efforts, and the most important topics, challenges, and opportunities facing the industry today, as marketers continue to strive for ever-elusive cultural relevance."

"With one of (if not the most) entertaining sporting events of the year held in our backyard, it felt only fitting to collaborate with industry creators and marketers to celebrate innovation," said Damaune Journey, Global Chief Growth Officer, 72andSunny. "As an agency that believes in creativity that wins and diverse points of view, we are thrilled to be this year's leading sponsor and to showcase those at the forefront of game-changing ideas."

"Across every sector, marketing is transforming, driven by new consumer behaviors, needs and emerging technologies. Stagwell's agencies have a long track record of helping brands innovate at the big game, often setting the year's agenda for creative brand marketing," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "We're proud to partner with Brand Innovators and 72andSunny this year to discuss the marketing transformations underway."

The summit will be a hybrid event with in-person programming reserved exclusively for qualified brand-side marketers and active paying sponsors. The summit will also be made available virtual to the public. Attendees may register at brand-innovators.com .

About Brand Innovators:

Brand Innovators is an exclusive community of brand marketers from the world's top brands, gathering regularly for thought leadership conferences, virtual livecasts, and social events. Formed in 2011, Brand Innovators focuses on sharing knowledge about marketing and technology among fellow industry leaders.

About 72andSunny:

72andSunny is a global creative agency that believes in creativity that wins. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore and Sydney, 72andSunny is on a mission to expand and diversify the creative class.

72andSunny has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for two years in a row, a two-time "Agency of the Year" winner for Advertising Age and Adweek and Entertainment Agency of the Festival at Cannes Lions in 2021. For more information, visit 72andSunny.com.

About Stagwell, Inc.:

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact: Meghan Hubert

meghan@brand-innovators.com

201-783-3867

72andSunny is a global creative agency that believes in creativity that wins. (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.