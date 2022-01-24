Aktion Associates Appoints Two Vice Presidents

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries, announced today the appointment of Patrick Brennan to the position of Vice President, Supply Chain Division, and Michael Kaufman to the position of Vice President, Technology Division. The appointments were made in response to the retirements of Bob Lindeberg who served as Supply Chain Division vice president from 2018 to 2022, and Steve Rogers who served as Technology Division vice president from 2018 to 2022.

"I'm confident in both Pat and Mike to lead their divisions," said Aktion CEO Scott Irwin. "The Supply Chain and Technology Divisions provide next gen technology solutions and have skilled teams in place to support customers. The foundation is there for Pat and Mike to grow both divisions and continue to support our growing customer base," Scott added.

Brennan will lead a team of sales representatives, application consultants and software engineers in delivering next generation ERP software for the Wholesale Distribution Industry including Infor CloudSuite Distribution ERP. His team is also focused on supporting current customers using heritage Infor software. Brennan is responsible for strategic partnerships with customers and vendors, employee engagement, as well as division sales and service growth. Before being named vice president, Brennan served for three years as Practice Manager, Infor Cloud Suite Distribution in the Supply Chain Division. Brennan graduated from Bryant University and earned a bachelor's of applied science degree in Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services.

Kaufman will lead a team of IT professionals, system architects, and network engineers to advise companies in the Architecture, Engineering & Construction, Wholesale Distribution and Manufacturing industries. He will be focused on helping companies transform business operations by architecting a modern technology strategy that includes Aktion's industry recognized IT infrastructure, cloud hosting and managed services deliverables. Kaufman is responsible for strategic partnerships with customers and vendors, employee engagement, as well as division sales and service growth. Before being named vice president, Kaufman served for three years managing Aktion's Cloud and Managed Services practices and serving as Sales Manager in the Technology Division. Kaufman graduated from Louisiana State University and earned a bachelor's degree in English Language & Literature.

About Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates is a national ERP software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries. Since 1979, more than 5,500 customers have chosen Aktion as their technology advisor. With a workforce of 200 professionals in application consulting, network and software engineering, these teams utilize proprietary lean implementation processes to help customers realize the value of their IT investment. Company-owned data centers provide secure cloud hosting, disaster recovery and backup services, and the Network Operations Center (NOC) monitors managed services clients. Aktion is an IT infrastructure provider for IBM, HP, Lenovo, Cisco, VMware and Microsoft technologies. Other deliverables include network engineering, software engineering, and on-premise IT support. Visit www.aktion.com.

