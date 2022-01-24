AARLCC Celebrates 20 Years with Rededication Celebration on Feb. 11, 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Rededication Celebration and the opening of a new exhibit, Collectors' Duet: The Lifelong Librarianship of Vivian D. Hewitt and Dorothy Porter Wesley, at 6:30PM on February 11th mark the 20th anniversary of Broward County Library's African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282.

The African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) kicks off a year of 20th anniversary celebrations with a rededication ceremony and exhibit opening on February 11, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The library is proud to announce a year-long commemoration of AARLCC's 20 years of collecting, preserving, and sharing local, national, and international Black history and culture. Throughout 2022, AARLCC will host a slate of exciting programs and events for its Vicennial of Black Excellence, honoring the mission, vision, and people who helped AARLCC become the nation's third library devoted to African and African American culture, history, literature and arts.

The Vicennial of Black Excellence will commence during Black History Month with a Rededication Celebration connecting AARLCC supporters, past and future. The evening will include music and entertainment to honor the achievement of visionary and former Broward County Library Director Samuel F. Morrison, whose dream and years of hard work made AARLCC a reality on October 26, 2002.

Collectors' Duet: The Lifelong Librarianship of Vivian D. Hewitt and Dorothy Porter Wesley showcases the career triumphs of two pioneering Black librarians through their writings, photographs, and art collections highlighting the African diaspora.

Both librarians are well represented in AARLCC's Special Collections. The Dorothy Porter Wesley Collection includes first editions and rare books along with writings by Dorothy Porter Wesley. The John H. and Vivian Hewitt Collection contains art by Haitian artists, along with correspondence and art memorabilia.

The event is free and registration is required.

This 20th Anniversary festivities and Black History Month exhibition was made possible through the support of Cigna. Additional support for 20th Anniversary programs throughout 2022 includes sponsorship from JM Family Enterprises, Inc., Bank of America, the Friends of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, and the Broward Public Library Foundation. To become a sponsor or volunteer, contact AARLCC Regional Manager Makiba J. Foster at mjfoster@broward.org or 954-357-6176.

About Broward County Libraries

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is one of the largest and busiest library system in Florida. Broward County Libraries Division 38 locations provide convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

