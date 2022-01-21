Washington, D.C. Auto Show's Public Policy Day Highlighted The EV Market

With keynote speeches from Gina McCarthy and Chris Van Hollen, and the announcement of the 2022 Best Cars For The Money Awards by U.S. News were among the many exciting events of the day

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington, D.C. Auto Show opened its doors yesterday to representatives of the automotive industry, government officials, and members of the media during its official Public Policy Day. Known on the auto circuit as the official "Public Policy Show", the day addressed the innovations and challenges for the country's essential automotive sector. This year's theme: Highlighting mobility of the past while looking to the future.

The event kicked off with a keynote speech by White House National Climate Advisor, Gina McCarthy, followed by special announcements focused on the EV market. Panel-led discussions, and the announcement of the 2022 Best Cars for the Money awards by U.S. News & World Report rounded out the day. A highlight of the morning event was three industry reveals: the Toyota bZ4X, the McLaren Artura, and the Karma GS6. Each minute of the programming seemed to provide a timeline of where the mobility industry began and how it continues to shape our future. Whether hybrid-electrics (HEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) or battery electrics (BEVs), these vehicles are entering the mainstream at an accelerated rate.

Recognizing the shift and paying tribute to past and present autonomous capabilities, the Best Cars for the Money awards covered 11 categories with two highlighting EV models. Here are the winners of their respective classes:

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Best 2-Row SUV for the Money 2022 Kia Telluride Best 3-Row SUV for the Money 2022 Honda Civic Best Compact Car for the Money 2022 Hyundai Tucson Best Company SUV for the Money 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Best Hybrid & Electric Car for the Money 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Best Hybrid & Electric SUV for the Money 2022 Toyota Avalon Best Large Car for the Money 2022 Honda Accord Best Midsize Car for the Money 2022 Honda Odyssey Best Minivan for the Money 2022 Nissan Versa Best Subcompact Car for the Money 2022 Hyundai Kona Best Subcompact SUV for the Money

The day concluded with an evening sneak preview reception giving guests a close look at the range of new makes, models, and technologies displayed around the exhibit space at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. If you missed all the announcements and discussions, visit our Facebook page (@washautoshow) to see a recap of our live stream.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is open to the public from Friday, January 21 through Sunday, January 30. As the region's largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, the 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will continue in its timely tradition of featuring hundreds of new vehicles from the world's top manufacturers while also highlighting the advancements of car technology with a number of new EV features.

Show dates and times: Friday, January 21, 12:00 noon – 10:00 pm; Saturday, January 22, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm; Sunday, January 23, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, January 24 through Thursday, January 27, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Friday, January 28, 12:00 – 10:00 pm; Saturday, January 29, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm; Sunday, January 30, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2022 Auto Show will adapt once again to highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 21 through January 30, 2022.

