Unprecedented Demand Sees Hennessey Start Production Early for VelociRaptor 400 Bronco

SEALY, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has brought forward production of its new VelociRaptor 400 Bronco to satisfy high customer demand. The new model is available in an eye-catching new livery with output upgraded to 411 bhp @ 4,400 rpm and 603 lb-ft torque @ 3,200 rpm.

The Hennessey team accelerated the car's production timings with engineering teams working hard to finalize R&D to deliver a first-class product to customers across the US and around the world.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "Since we announced our plans for the Bronco mid-last year, we've been inundated with customer requests to take our upgraded version. For so many of our customers, the Bronco is a special car they've always loved – now we can give them a VelociRaptor 400 Bronco with the power and style to make it a truly special vehicle."

Hennessey's engineering team enhances the stock 2.7-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 powerplant with an all-new intake and exhaust system, engine recalibration and larger front-mounted intercooler system, to extract 411 bhp and more than 600 lb-ft torque from the stock Bronco Badlands model. The VelociRaptor enhancements enable the off-road capable 4×4 to hit 60 mph from standstill in just 4.9 seconds.

The new Hennessey livery option pairs VelociRaptor and Hennessey badging with distinctive double bonnet stripes that extend onto the roof. Additionally, each side sees a distinctive 'D-shape' line graphic and a 'number 1' on the driver / passenger door. Customers may individualize their Bronco further with 35-inch off-road tires on 18-inch Hennessey wheels; front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers; retractable side steps; and VelociRaptor branding.

Thanks to the extensive Hennessey R&D process, the Bronco's driving modes and off-road systems are retained, plus Hennessey provides a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

The new Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Bronco will make its public debut in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the Barrett-Jackson collectable car auction. Customer deliveries begin immediately after the public debut with production limited to just 200 units for the year. New orders for the two- or four-door version, with or without a soft-top, can be placed through authorized Ford retailers, or directly with Hennessey, by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: VelociRaptor 400 Bronco

POWER 411 bhp @ 4,400 rpm 603 lb-ft torque @ 3,200 rpm

PERFORMANCE 0-60 mph: 4.9 seconds

UPGRADES TO STOCK BRONCO 2.7L V6 TWIN TURBO Engine Management Software Upgrade Upgraded Stainless Steel Exhaust System High-Flow Air Induction System 18-inch Hennessey Wheels Larger front-mounted intercooler system 35-inch Off-Road Tires Upgraded Electronic Fold Out Steps VelociRaptor Front Bumper with LED Lights VelociRaptor Rear Bumper Upgrade Hennessey & VelociRaptor Exterior Badges Hennessey Embroidered Headrests Limited Edition (200 units for 2022) Serial Numbered Plaques in Engine Compartment & Interior

OTHER Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing 3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty Installed $24,950

Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Bronco Livery $6,000

Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts from around the world to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands including Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford and Jeep in addition to benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The new 6.6-litre V8 Venom F5 hypercar is set for customer deliveries in 2021. Boasting 1,817 hp and a +311 mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Viewed as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic cars alongside the creation of the company's new world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

