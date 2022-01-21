Culpeper Joins Dozen Other Cities Featuring School Fairs During National School Choice Week

CULPEPER, Va., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, clubs, co-ops, homeschooling programs, and extracurricular opportunities in the Culpeper area will showcase what they offer families at a School Choice Week Fair on Saturday, Jan. 29. The event will be one of the most prominent celebrations in Virginia during National School Choice Week.

Hosted by King's Light Christian Academy, the fair will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Providence Bible Church. The fair aims to promote all the ways that families can engage in learning in the counties of Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Rappahannnock, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Fauquier. All families are invited to attend the free event and explore their options for personalizing their child's education.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

The Culpeper school fair is one of more than 15 fairs taking place across the country during the Week. Many of these are annual events that have grown to feature 75+ schools and serve several hundred families.

"King's Light Christian Academy is proud to host a National School Choice Week Fair on January 29th," said Teresa Murnock, administrator at King's Light Christian Academy. "We are passionate about a parent's right to choose the best education for their child or youth. Our hope is this event brings more awareness as to what the Culpeper area has to offer our families in educational and extracurricular activities."

King's Light Christian Academy is dedicated to the mission of educating youth with scholastic excellence while being encouraged in their relationship with God.

Providence Bible Church, where the fair takes place, is located at 17211 Greens Corner Rd.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

