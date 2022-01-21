Craig Bentley Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Amerijet

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerijet International Airlines announced the promotion of Craig Bentley to Chief Operating Officer. Craig will be responsible for Amerijet's flight, technical and ground operations.

Craig Bentley, Chief Operating Officer, Amerijet International Airlines

Bentley joined Amerijet in July 2021 as Vice President, Flight Operations where he led the flight training department, loadmaster group, operational control center, chief pilots' office and managed the Federal Aviation Administration's regulatory process, crew scheduling and flight acquisition preparation.

"Craig's vision and collaborative approach to operations will support and align with the needs of our employees, customers, and growth initiatives. We are happy to have him in this crucial role and believe that his demonstrated ability to execute efficient strategies, build relationships and provide key leadership and training resources will contribute to Amerijet's success," said CEO Tim Strauss.

Bentley has over 25 years of airline operational experience. Before joining Amerijet, he served as a line captain, director of safety and senior vice president of operations at Cape Air/ Nantucket Airlines.

"I look forward to seeing the continued growth of our Flight Operations Department and I am thrilled to work with additional employee groups and learn how we can effectively work together to improve our operations, safety, compliance and cost-effectiveness," said Bentley.

About Amerijet

Amerijet International Airlines is a leading global air–cargo airline based in Miami, Florida. Amerijet operates its own dedicated freighter fleet of B767 aircraft throughout the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, and Western Europe. The Company will soon be adding several B757 aircraft to its fleet to provide additional route flexibility and service options to its customer base. The Company provides its scheduled service region with approximately 8,250 freighter flights annually. In addition, Amerijet also offers extensive worldwide long–term and short–term ACMI, CMI and full–service charters to leading shippers and logistics partners, and it provides regular air cargo services to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Amerijet's global network, including its interline partners and general sales agents, reaches over 350 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East with seamless and transparent transportation solutions for customers shipping time–sensitive, valuable, hazardous, oversize, temperature–controlled and other cargo types.

More information about Amerijet can be accessed at www.amerijet.com.

Amerijet International Airlines (PRNewsfoto/Amerijet International, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amerijet International Airlines