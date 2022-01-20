The World's Largest Rockabilly Event, Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, Celebrates its 25TH Year April 14th-17th!

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, a four-day music festival, now in its 25th year, is just three months away, returning April 14th-17th to The Orleans Hotel and Casino. VLV was voted "Best Music Festival in Vegas" (2019) and is also the Longest Running Music Festival in Las Vegas and the Largest Rockabilly Event in the World. VLV attracts some of the most eye-catching, stylish, head-turning people you will ever see in one place.

Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend (PRNewsfoto/Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weeke)

This year's VLV will feature 80 bands, 30 DJs, a Classic Car Show, a Burlesque Showcase and Competition, a Vintage Fashion Show, Dance Lessons and Competition, Tiki Pool Parties, Swimsuit Contests, Burlesque Bingo, a Pin-Up Contest, over 120 Vendors, Record Hops till 7am, and more.

Some of the biggest attractions this year include: The Blasters, The Rhythm Shakers, and Big Sandy & the Flyrite Boys performing at the Car Show on Saturday, April 18th. Filmmaker and comedian John Waters will host three VLV Burlesque Showcases on Friday Apr. 15th in the afternoon and evening in the Orleans Showroom.

The Viva Las Vegas Car Show is one of the largest classic car shows in North America, featuring 800–1,000 vintage cars, all pre-1964, as well as famous movie cars, the annual VLV Pin-up Contest, and 5 bands. One day tickets are available for the car show and children of all ages are welcome. Kids under age 15 get in free with an adult.

VLV is held at The Orleans Hotel and Casino, 4500 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89103. Tickets are available for the event until they sell out. VLV works with several hotels to provide discounts to accommodate the fans, listed on the website. VLV is compliant with all state and county health and safety requirements, and Covid updates are included on the website.

SOURCE Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend