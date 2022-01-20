Stellantis Raises the Bar on Developing Diverse Talent

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis today announced the launch of two new leadership development programs focused on training and growing emerging Black and multicultural talent for future leadership opportunities with the company.

The programs, called BLAC (Black Leaders Advancement Collective) and LEAD (Leaders Embracing All Diversity), are modeled after the company's award-winning Women's Leadership Experience (WLE) development program.

WLE, BLAC and LEAD will run concurrently beginning in January 2022.

"The launch of these two new programs is just another outstanding accomplishment of our four-year North America Diversity & Inclusion strategy," said Lottie Holland, director - diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis North America. "Our leaders know that building a sustainably successful company requires being intentional about identifying, developing and fully engaging diverse future leadership talent and providing tangible growth opportunities for diverse people and communities."

Developed by the company's Women's Alliance Business Resource Group (BRG), WLE is an eight-month program offering participants a mix of professional experiences, including executive coaching, executive sponsor interactions with both male and female sponsors and leadership opportunities. This robust program was designed to provide participants with enriched perspectives of the business, connections to senior leaders and enhancements to their individual leadership tool kit.

The WLE program earned two awards for excellence from the Brandon Hall Group in its first two years of existence. The Brandon Hall Excellence Awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. The awards attract entrants from leading corporations around the world.

In October 2021, WLE graduated its third class.

The three WLE cohorts have already achieved meaningful career success, with 86% of graduates experiencing professional growth through promotion or developmental assignments.

WLE, BLAC and LEAD will be managed by the company's 11 BRGs, in collaboration with its Diversity & Inclusion Office, and delivered by the Center for Creative Leadership.

The company's 11 BRGs represent a range of affinity communities and provide leadership on many staff networking and development programs, as well as engagement with diverse communities and issues.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

