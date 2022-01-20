SouthState Adds Top Producers to Commercial, Wealth teams

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank continues to expand its Commercial and Wealth lines of business with top-tier talent, adding nine bankers to its team.

"SouthState's cultural cornerstones of local market leadership, creating remarkable experiences and developing meaningful and lasting relationships resonate not only with customers, but also with bankers who view us as an employer of choice and a true alternative to big banks," said Greg Lapointe, chief banking officer. "These top producers are eager to be part of the SouthState growth story, and we welcome them to the team."

The following bankers have joined the SouthState team:

John Lane – commercial team leader, Raleigh, North Carolina - joins SouthState from Truist and predecessor BB&T. His banking career spans more than 15 years, including the past nine years as a commercial banker covering the Triangle region of North Carolina. His primary focus has been on developing and maintaining commercial and industrial (C&I) relationships across a broad mix of industries, a skillset and experience that he will rely upon to help build out SouthState's commercial team and presence in the Raleigh market.

David Adams – director of governmental and not-for-profit banking, Charlotte, North Carolina – has more than 30 years of experience in the not-for-profit and governmental finance industry, serving as an investment banker for 26 years, most recently with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. Adams has financed complex governmental, public-private and not-for-profit transactions across the SouthState footprint. He will work with local teammates to create more comprehensive, value-added relationships with existing and prospective clients in this dynamic market segment.

Alison Welborn – commercial banker, Orlando, Florida – brings more than 30 years of banking and sales experience to the role. For the past nine years, she was a senior business banker at Bank of America, where she managed clients in the healthcare and general industries. Welborn previously worked for Chase Bank, Wells Fargo and Barnett Bank.

Eric Yi – commercial banker, Atlanta, Georgia – has more than 22 years of banking experience with PNC and Truist. He brings extensive commercial and C&I banking expertise in the manufacturing and fabrication industries, including detailed experience with automotive manufacturing in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

Shaun Vernon – commercial banker, Atlanta, Georgia – joins SouthState with more than 15 years of experience in the banking industry. He has excelled in similar roles with both PNC and JP Morgan Chase during his career and will draw upon his experience to benefit clients in metro Atlanta.

Scot Bradley – commercial banker, Orlando, Florida – is a seasoned banker with more than 30 years of experience, including business banking and commercial relationship management roles with Chase Bank, Wells Fargo, Fifth Third and Hancock Bank. Bradley is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Robert Keith – commercial banker, Atlanta, Georgia – has been a commercial banker and real estate lender in metro Atlanta for more than 25 years and brings significant experience and local-market contacts to SouthState. Most recently, he worked for Bank OZK, and he also previously worked for Regions Bank. In both banks he served as a commercial banking officer.

Christina Hunter – relationship manager, St. Lucie County, Florida – comes to the role from Bank of America where she was a business banker managing an extensive portfolio of more than 550 clients in St. Lucie and Martin counties. In her role, Hunter will draw on her experience and centers of influence to grow the St. Lucie market, including loans, deposits and treasury management.

Brad Humphries – wealth advisor – Columbia, South Carolina – brings more than 14 years of experience in wealth management, including trust administration, financial planning, investment consulting and insurance. Humphries is a Certified Financial planner (CFP®), a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) and holds a Certification for Long Term Care (CLTC).

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

