Nimble AMS Celebrates 30th Seasonal Release The only Association Management Software on the market with 10 successful years following the acclaimed Salesforce release model

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and schools is celebrating the upcoming 30th product release for Nimble AMS on February 15.

For a full decade, Nimble AMS has been the only Association Management Software on the market to consistently follow the seasonal release model of the #1 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform, Salesforce, and now Nimble AMS celebrates its 30th release.

Unprecedented for associations, every Nimble AMS customer is on the same product version, and the solution is upgraded three times per year in sync with Salesforce releases -- with no added cost to customers. In 2021, Nimble AMS was awarded the prestigious Salesforce.org ISV Partner of the Year Award (nonprofit category) for excelling in serving customers, innovating on the Salesforce platform, and giving back to the community.

"From the beginning, Nimble AMS has maintained a strong commitment to state-of-the-art technology specifically geared toward associations and nonprofits. We started by bringing a new way of thinking and a new approach to technology for associations by building Nimble AMS on the industry-leading CRM, Salesforce, and with every release over the past ten years, we've continued to offer timely enhancements and prioritize our relationships with both customers and staff," said Jennifer Lee, Managing Director of Associations & Events, Community Brands. "In this exciting new decade of development, Nimble AMS is laser-focused on helping the association succeed in their mission."

Nimble AMS is not your average AMS. Fun facts:

The original Nimble AMS package was developed on Nov. 11, 2011 , and one of the first developers to every write a line of code for Nimble AMS is still part of the current R&D team.

The product, support, sales engineering, and customer success teams are led by original Nimble AMS team members.

Early Nimble AMS users could play "asteroids" on their Nimble AMS screen, like Atari!

Throughout the years, customers have hosted memorial ceremonies for their legacy AMS as part of their celebration of going live on Nimble AMS.

What's Next?

Nimble AMS continues to ensure trailblazing customers can utilize the most innovative technology to advance their mission, and that means helping associations embrace and adopt artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, and data analytics to facilitate better, quicker decisions. Going forward it will be even easier to take advantage of the many advanced Salesforce technologies: Einstein AI technology, Experience Cloud, In-App Guidance, Tableau, and Next Best Action are just a few examples that Nimble AMS has in place or will soon be leveraging.

"We started Nimble AMS to challenge the status quo. We knew that associations deserved innovative and cost-effective technology that for-profit organizations were using. That's why we built Nimble AMS on the world's #1 CRM, Salesforce and immediately followed their ideal release model," said Matt Rist, Senior Director of Product (and original team member). He added, "We're continuing to do that. It's not 'New Year, New Us' for Nimble AMS. I guess you could say it's more like 'New Year, Same Innovative Us.'"

It's a Celebration!

The kick-off celebration is already in full swing in anticipation of the release, Nimble AMS will be sharing a collection of reflections from customers, longtime staff, and other Nimble AMS users. The following weeks will feature release activities, a customer webinar full of product enhancement details, and a birthday celebration at Community Brands' marquee customer event, Xperience '22 (March 20-23, 2022).

Part of the Community Brands network of solutions, Nimble AMS is currently the only AMS on the #1 CRM platform, Salesforce, which offers an association-focused set of AI predictions offerings, in addition to a stellar membership experience that streamlines functions like processing orders, managing events, and analyzing an organization's data.

About Community Brands

Community Brands helps mission-driven organizations thrive. Our software, services, and payment solutions power nonprofits, associations, and K-12 schools to engage the people they serve through programs and events; raise funds to enable their mission; and manage their financials and operations. Our family of brands are bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more about our Community Brands solutions for associations, nonprofits, K-12s, event tech, and faith-based organizations. Visit us at communitybrands.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

