Integris Real Estate Investments Launches Integris DLV Opportunity Zone Fund

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris Real Estate Investments ("Integris"), a sponsor of direct real estate investments for private investors, registered investment advisors and family offices, announced today that the company has launched Integris DLV Opportunity Zone Fund. The qualified opportunity zone fund seeks to raise up to $25 million in investor capital for the ground-up development and ownership of the Dream Las Vegas, a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Integris Real Estate Investments

Located in a qualified opportunity zone, the Dream Las Vegas project offering may provide potentially advantageous tax benefits to investors. The fund offers prospective investors an opportunity to defer and reduce capital gains for federal income tax purposes pursuant to an investment in a qualified opportunity zone.

"Integris Real Estate Investments is pleased to announce the launch this unique offering, featuring this unprecedented qualified opportunity zone development on the Las Vegas Strip," said William Shopoff, president and chief executive officer of Integris.

Currently in pre-construction and design phase, the 19-story Dream Las Vegas is located at 5051 Las Vegas Blvd. It will feature 526 luxury rooms and suites, casino gaming, food and beverage venues, a pool and day club, retail venues and a full-service fitness center. The hotel property will be branded as a Dream Hotel and managed by Dream Hotel Group.

The total raise for Integris DLV Opportunity Zone Fund is $25 million, with a minimum investment of $100,000. The partnership is expected to hold the project for 10 years to realize the full benefits of the qualified opportunity zone.

About Integris Real Estate Investments

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Integris Real Estate Investments offers registered investment representatives, family offices and accredited investors the opportunity to directly invest in the transformation of underutilized, undervalued real estate into better-managed, attractive and valuable assets that have the potential for appreciation and profitability. For nearly three decades, Integris Real Estate Investments' executive team has focused on opportunistic, value-add projects. Integris uses a multi-disciplined approach that enables the firm to uncover opportunities that others miss. The firm primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial, income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. For more information, visit www.integrisinvestments.com, or call 84-INTEGRIS.

Disclosures

For accredited investors only. This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such an offer may only be made through the offering's memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Integris Real Estate Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC.

Contact:

Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1391

julie@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integris Real Estate Investments