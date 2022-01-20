IAB Unveils Agenda for its Annual Leadership Meeting Taking Place Feb. 7-10 in NYC

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced today the final schedule for its annual industry agenda-setting event, Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) on February 7-10.
"Now — right now — is the time to drive real progress on issues that have been on our collective 'to-do' list far too long. At this year's ALM, we are calling on industry leaders across the digital ad ecosystem to gather, roll up our sleeves, and charter a path to the future," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "Let's move past incremental change and lift this industry to new heights."
This year's theme, "Vision and Decisions," calls upon industry leaders to commit to action, to collaborate on a vision for the future, and make the decisions that are required to bring that vision to life for the entire advertising industry. The first three days of ALM will take place live in-person convening at 225 Liberty Street, New York, as well as be streamed to a virtual audience, and conclude virtually on the final day. The health and safety of IAB's members, event attendees, and staff remain IAB's top priority. All in-person attendees will be required to show proof of full vaccination, produce a negative COVID-19 test result prior to entering, and comply with IAB's Event and COVID-19 Policy and Code of Conduct.
"ALM is not just another event to share opinions. We are addressing real concerns such as currency and measurement in a lively debate with leaders from Nielsen, Comscore, and VideoAmp," added Cohen. "We are focused on decision-making and advancing each day's conversations to align, set the direction, and deliver on those outcomes that will hold the industry accountable."
Speakers include:
- John Battelle - Co-Founder and Executive Chair, Recount Media Inc.
- Krishan Bhatia - President and Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal
- Conal Byrne - CEO, iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group
- Fiona Campbell-Webster - Chief Privacy Officer, MediaMath
- Tal Chalozin - Co-Founder and CTO, Innovid
- Konrad Feldman - Founder and CEO, Quantcast
- Gina Garrubbo - President and CEO, National Public Media
- Sally Gilligan - Chief Growth Transformation Officer, Gap Inc.
- Charlamagne Tha God - Multi-Media Mogul, iHeartMedia
- David Kenny - CEO, Nielsen
- John Heilemann - Co-Founder of Recount Media Inc and Executive Editor of The Recount
- Lauren Hobart - President and CEO, Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jim Lanzone - CEO, Yahoo
- Bill Livek - CEO and Executive Vice Chairman, Comscore
- Iván Markman - Chief Business Officer, Yahoo
- Ross McCray - Founder and CEO, VideoAmp
- Kirk McDonald - Chief Executive Officer, GroupM North America
- Patrick McLean - SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Walgreen Co.
- Dawn Ostroff - Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, Spotify
- Vanessa Pappas - Chief Operating Officer, TikTok
- Mike Peralta - VP & General Manager of Marketing Solutions, T-Mobile
- Amanda Rassi - Vice President, Head of Marketing, Kroger
- Amanda Richman - CEO, North America, Mindshare
- Vishal Shah - Vice President, Metaverse, Meta
- Neal Stephenson - Bestselling Sci-fi Novelist
- Allan Thygesen, President, Americas & Global Partners, Google
- Marc Toulemonde - Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, L'Oreal USA
IAB Annual Leadership Meeting 2022 Schedule Highlights
Monday 2/7
In-Person & Virtual
Tuesday 2/8
In-Person & Virtual
Wednesday 2/9
In-Person & Virtual
Thursday 2/10
Virtual Only
2:00pm-5:30pm
General Session
Sheri Bachstein, The Weather Company, IBM Watson Advertising
John Battelle, Recount Media Inc.
Jeffrey Cole, USC Annenberg
Gina Garrubbo, National Public Media
John Heilemann, Recount Media Inc.
Patrick McLean, Walgreen Co.
Amanda Richman, Mindshare
David Spector, ThirdLove
Marc Toulemonde, L'Oreal USA
9:00am-11:40am
General Session
Mike Brunick, Yahoo
Blake Chandlee, TikTok
Jim Lanzone, Yahoo
Kirk McDonald, GroupM North America
Bill Livek, Comscore David Kenny, Nielsen
Ross McCray, VideoAmp
Vanessa Pappas,TikTok
Shenan Reed, L'Oreal USA
Jen Soch, GroupM
Sneha Thomas, Yahoo
9:00am-11:40am
General Session
Mark Donohue, Gap Inc.
Sally Gilligan, Gap Inc.
Jenny Gyllander, Thingtesting
Dawn Ostroff, Spotify
Tina Sharkey, Gap Inc., PBS, HeyDay, & Havenly
Allan Thygesen, Google
9:00am-3:00pm
Intersection of Policy, Technology and Business
Fiona Campbell-Webster, MediaMath
Stephanie Hanson, OneTrust
Julian Riediger, Roku
Brandon Seltenrich, ViacomCBS
David Temkin, Google
Brad Weltman, Meta
11:55am-12:35pm
Innovation Spotlight
(Virtual Only)
Speakers TBA
11:40am-12:20pm
Innovation Spotlight
(Virtual Only)
Beyond Brand Safety & Suitability: Looking to the Future of Context
Speakers TBA
11:55am-12:35pm
Decisions Town Halls (In-person only)
Town Hall 1: Monetization & Consumer Experience - How can we strike the right balance?
Town Hall 2: Overcoming Fragmentation in Today's Omnichannel Marketplace - What's Possible in 2022?
11:40am-12:20pm
Decisions Town Halls (In-person only)
Town Hall 1: Brand Suitability's Sliding Scale: Can We Use a Scalpel Rather Than an Axe?
Town Hall 2:
Retail Media: Are We All Publishers Now?
1:35pm-3:10pm
General Session
Lauren Hobart, Dick's Sporting Goods
Cara Pratt, Kroger Precision Marketing
Amanda Rassi, Kroger
1:25pm-2:20pm
Concurrent Tracks
Track 1: Audio's Mainstream Moment
Track 2: Transparency & The Future of Programmatic
3:10pm-3:50pm
Innovation Spotlight
(Virtual Only)
The Mindset Matrix and Why It Matters
Speakers TBA
2:30pm-4:45pm
General Session
Charlamagne Tha God, Multi-Media Mogul
Conal Byrne, iHeart Media
Tal Chalozin, Innovid
Belinda Smith, m/SIX
Neal Stephenson, Author
3:10pm-3:50pm
Decisions Town Halls (In-person only)
Town Hall 1:
How Can We Create a Common Language for Measurement?
Speakers TBA
Town Hall 2:
How Can First Party Data Help Solve for Omnichannel Measurement?
Speakers TBA
3:50pm-5:30pm
General Session
Eugene Becker, Acxiom
Dennis Buchheim, Meta
David Eisenberg, LiveRamp
Konrad Feldman, Quantcast
Stephanie Layser, News Corp
Iván Markman, Yahoo
Jana Meron, Insider, Inc
Mike Peralta, T-Mobile
John Sabella, PubMatic
All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the website.
To view the full ALM 2022 agenda, speakers, and any updates, please visit: https://www.iab.com/events/2022-iab-alm/.
About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.
