Forty Accomplished Young Scientists Named Finalists in the 2022 Regeneron Science Talent Search

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Over $3 Million to be Awarded in Oldest and Most Prestigious U.S. STEM Competition for High School Seniors

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Society for Science (the Society) today named 40 finalists in this year's Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Program alumni include recipients of the world's most coveted science and math honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes and 22 MacArthur Foundation Fellowships, as well as the founders of many important science-based companies, including Regeneron.

The 2022 finalists' research projects span a diverse range of STEM-related subjects, showcasing a breadth of knowledge and depth of passion for science. Multiple students chose to explore the wide-ranging impact of COVID-19; for instance, one studies the effect of pandemic-related economic hardship on marital functioning, and another evaluated SARS-CoV-2 respiratory droplet spread to better inform public safety measures. Some students invented novel therapeutic tools, like a mind-controlled prosthetic limb and a device for rehabilitating stroke victims, while others explored topics related to climate change, including a new method for sustainable biofuels production. Still others dove into social and political issues, including an examination of voting behavior in the United States and influencer advertising on Instagram.

"We are excited to welcome an exceptional group of Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022 finalists and continue our tradition of supporting the next generation of scientific leaders," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron, and a 1976 Science Talent Search finalist and winner. "Competing in the Science Talent Search was life-changing for me, and helped give me the inspiration and confidence to devote myself to a life of using science to help fight disease. We look forward to seeing how this year's finalists, with their demonstrated perseverance and creativity, continue to harness the power of science to address the many challenges facing society, and improve the lives of people around the world."

The finalists were chosen based on their projects' scientific rigor and their potential to become world-changing scientists and leaders. They were selected from 300 scholars, named earlier this month by Regeneron and the Society for Science. The scholars were chosen from a pool of over 1,800 highly qualified entrants, all of whom completed an original research project and extensive application process.

"Congratulations to the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022 finalists," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science, Publisher of Science News and 1985 Science Talent Search alum. "This year's finalists have shown resilience and dedication in the face of so many obstacles in their educational pursuits. From the COVID pandemic to the harsh realities of climate change, these students have demonstrated their leadership and commitment to STEM innovation. As our world continues to heal and find ways forward, these students will be the key to solving global challenges not only today, but in the future."

Finalists will participate in a week-long competition from March 9-16, 2022, where they will undergo a rigorous judging process and compete for more than $1.8 million in awards. They will also have an opportunity to interact with leading scientists and share their research during a virtual "Public Day" event on March 13.

The finalists are each awarded at least $25,000, and the top 10 awards range from $40,000 to $250,000. The top 10 Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022 winners will be announced during a live-streamed awards ceremony on March 15. In total, more than $3 million in awards will be distributed throughout the Regeneron Science Talent Search, which includes awards to finalists as well as $2,000 provided to each of the top 300 scholars and their schools. Award winners use the prize money to advance their education and scientific research – a critical investment toward their future in STEM, and our country's future as a hub of innovation and progress.

Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022 Fast Facts

The Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022 finalists represent 37 schools across 19 states. They are competing for more than $1.8 million , with a top prize of $250,000 .

Forty finalists were selected from 300 scholars and 1,804 entrants based on the originality and creativity of their scientific research, as well as their achievement and leadership both inside and outside of the classroom.

Finalist projects cover disciplines of science including animal science, behavioral and social sciences, bioengineering, cellular and molecular biology, chemistry, computational biology and bioinformatics, computer science, engineering, environmental science, genomics, materials science, mathematics, medicine and health, physics, plant sciences and space science.

For a list of this year's finalists, visit https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/2022-finalists/

About the Regeneron Science Talent Search

The Regeneron Science Talent Search, a program of Society for Science since 1942, is the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Each year, nearly 2,000 student entrants submit original research in critically important scientific fields of study and are judged by leading experts in their fields. Unique among high school competitions in the U.S. and around the world, the Regeneron Science Talent Search focuses on identifying, inspiring and engaging the nation's most promising young scientists who are creating the ideas that could solve society's most urgent challenges.

In 2017, Regeneron became only the third sponsor of the Science Talent Search in order to help reward and celebrate the best and brightest young minds and encourage them to pursue careers in STEM that positively impact the world. Through its 10-year, $100 million commitment, Regeneron nearly doubled the overall award distribution to $3.1 million annually, increasing the top award to $250,000 and doubling the awards for the top 300 scholars and their schools to $2,000 each to inspire more young people to engage in science.

Program alumni include recipients of the world's most coveted science and math honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes, 11 National Medals of Science, six Breakthrough Prizes, 22 MacArthur Foundation Fellowships and two Fields Medals, as well as the founders of many important science-based companies, including Regeneron.

Learn more at https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/.

About Society for Science

Society for Science is dedicated to the achievement of young scientists in independent research and to public engagement in science. Established in 1921, the Society is a nonprofit whose vision is to promote the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Through its world-class competitions, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, the Broadcom MASTERS, and its award-winning magazine, Science News and Science News for Students, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate, and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, nearly all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our two most senior leaders, Leonard Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., and George Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., credit their experiences at the Science Talent Search for putting them on a path to start the company and ultimately, along with their team, invent important, life-changing medicines. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help people with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious disease, to foster a culture of integrity and excellence and to build sustainable communities. Regeneron is proud to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most "community-minded" companies in the U.S. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro-bono and matching gift programs. Our most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of science education, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search and Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Media Contacts

Ella Campbell, Regeneron

914-572-4003, ella.campbell@regeneron.com

Gayle Kansagor, Society for Science

703-489-1131, gkansagor@societyforscience.org

View original content:

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.