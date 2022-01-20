Bennett Jones Partners Affirm Hugh MacKinnon to New Term as Chairman and CEO

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The partners of Bennett Jones are pleased to announce that Hugh MacKinnon has been acclaimed to another term as the firm's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He is now in his eighteenth year in the role.

"Under Hugh's leadership, the firm has seen significant growth and expansion with a focus on client service, strategy and innovation that has been central to establishing Bennett Jones as a top-tier national business law firm. Hugh has also been responsible for developing a new generation of leaders, including a significant number of women as office managing partners, heads of major departments and members of our C-suite," says Linda Misetich Dann, Lead Director of Bennett Jones' Partnership Board and Co-Head of the firm's Corporate Department.

"I can think of no one better to take us into our 100th year and beyond than Hugh. He understands the history of the firm, but more importantly, has the vision and foresight to continue to move us forward."

Bennett Jones marks 100 years of service to clients in 2022. In the course of a remarkable century, it has grown from a 10-lawyer office in Calgary to one of Canada's premier business law firms that clients trust with their most complex legal matters.

In November 2021, Bennett Jones was again ranked a Best Employer in Canada for the 20th consecutive year as part of Kincentric's global certification. The firm is the longest-ranked Best Employer in Canada.

Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.

