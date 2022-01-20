Agro.Club Welcomes Michiel De Jongh to the Executive Teams as Chief Growth Officer to Drive International Growth and to Launch Agricultural Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agro.Club is welcoming Michiel de Jongh as its Chief Growth Officer to drive international expansion and launch of new platform services. Since the closure of its Series A, Agro.Club is experiencing accelerated growth across geographies and services and identified to expand its Executive Team with a senior leader with deep and global experience in agriculture.

Michiel De Jongh

Based in Barcelona, de Jongh will drive and oversee all strategic and new business projects globally, covering both geographic expansion as well as new platform services. Amongst others, De Jongh's focus will be on leading Agro.Club's ongoing expansion into LATAM as well the launch of fintech services across the platform.

"I am thrilled Michiel decided to join the Executive Team and put all his energy and expertise into Agro.Club," says Egor Kirin, Founder and CEO of Agro.Club, "Michiel is one of the most knowledgeable executives in agriculture I have met, with a true global perspective. While Michiel stays on the Board we will now have greater opportunity to bring our transformative ideas to life."

De Jongh is not new to Agro.Club. He joined the company early 2020 as investor and Board member. He was already closely involved in kick-starting the launch of Agro.Club in Canada and Spain, amongst others.

Before joining Agro.Club, De Jongh held senior executive roles with Syngenta and Monsanto in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. He led Syngenta's global seed treatment business and at Monsanto served as president of Monsanto, Canada and before that as Business Head of Ukraine and Russia. De Jongh has a Master of Science degree in industrial engineering and management science from Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands.

"Agriculture still has a vast, untapped digitization opportunity. Where in other B2B segments the latest digital technologies like e-commerce, payment & lending services and digital knowledge transfer have become table-stakes, commercial processes in agriculture are still often happening offline and with rudimentary, non connected IT systems. The Agro.Club team combines deep agriculture and digital knowledge. A winning combination," says de Jongh, "I am excited to take an executive role after having been closely involved with Agro.Club already for more than two years as an investor and Board member."

Apostolos Apostolakis, Partner of VentureFriends and Agro.Club Board member adds: "Agro.Club has experienced exponential growth since our investment at Series A round and expanding the Executive Team with top tier leaders like Michiel makes perfect sense!"

