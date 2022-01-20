Affirmed Housing Opens Emerson, Supportive Housing for Formerly Homeless Veterans in Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirmed Housing recently hosted a virtual Grand Opening ceremony for Emerson, a supportive housing community for formerly homeless veterans in the City of Los Angeles. Located at 4760 Melrose Avenue, the community was partially funded by Los Angeles' historic Proposition HHH, a voter-approved measure to subsidize supportive housing. Emerson joins Aria as the second Affirmed Housing project to open in Los Angeles which has leveraged Proposition HHH funds to bring much-needed homes to those experiencing homelessness.

Proposition HHH

Approved by voters in November 2016, Proposition HHH partially subsidizes the development of up to 10,000 supportive housing units for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. At $1.2 billion, Proposition HHH is the largest local homeless housing measure ever passed in the US. According to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), there are approximately 67,000 people experiencing homelessness in LA County as of the last count in 2020.

Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, states, "Done right, HHH is all about enhancing a community, helping people get from tents into apartments, and making sure everybody feels safer, everybody feels stronger, and everybody feels like they have an opportunity."

Emerson

Emerson is a contemporary, five-story affordable housing community serving formerly homeless veterans. Emerson offers 38 rental apartments at 365 sq. ft. each, and one (1) manager's unit. Resident amenities include a community room with full kitchen, computer room, laundry room, and dedicated bike parking. A rooftop terrace measuring over 2,100 sq. ft. offers landscaping, fruit trees, furnishings, and fantastic views of Hollywood. Centrally located near the US 101, Emerson is within walking distance of a bus stop, Ararat Park, a pharmacy, coffee shop, and restaurants.

As a supportive housing project, Emerson provides on-site services by Homeless Health Care Los Angeles. Known for its high rate of success, supportive housing projects like Emerson pair affordable housing with wrap-around services such as case management, mental and physical health services, job or educational training, etc.

Project Partners

The development was funded by the City of Los Angeles through HHH funds, Housing and Community Development through VHHP funds, Tax Credit Allocation Committee, California Debt Limit Allocation Committee, WNC, and Banner Bank. In addition, the Department of Health Services (DHS) of Los Angeles is providing operating subsidies and the Housing Authority for the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) is providing rental subsidies. Development partners include AC Martin, Eminent Resources, Fuscoe Engineering, Walton Construction, and Las Palmas Foundation. Property management is provided by Solari Enterprises.

James Silverwood, President & CEO of Affirmed Housing, states, "I wanted to have a special shout-out to our staff at Affirmed who work so diligently to bring these projects together, to the City of Los Angeles, their Housing Department who helped us along the way, our financial partners, and of course to Mayor Eric Garcetti for coming today to help celebrate this wonderful event."

Mayor Garcetti adds, "Affirmed Housing has been a great partner… When I know Affirmed is on a project, I know it's going to be a quality project, and also that they bring the partners who are the quality service providers. To me, it's not just about the walls, it's about the people inside the walls, and I think we're blessed to have an amazing partner here."

About Affirmed Housing

Headquartered in San Diego, Affirmed Housing is dedicated to improving and sustaining the viability of California through the development of affordable housing. The company aims at enhancing communities and our environment by building dynamic, professionally-managed, high-quality green multifamily housing. Areas of expertise include site selection, engineering, architecture, construction, relocation, and marketing. Affirmed also has extensive knowledge in public finance, low-income housing tax credit acquisition, and tax-exempt bond financing. The company has financed over $2 billion in affordable and supportive development, with 5,000 units developed or under development in 64 communities. For more information, visit www.affirmedhousing.com.

