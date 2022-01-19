Walker & Dunlop Expands Property Sales Team into Northern California with New Hires

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired Managing Director Nate Oleson and Senior Directors Marc Andenmatten and Mike Colhoun to its property sales team in Northern California, one of the most desirable housing markets in the country.

Walker & Dunlop Logo

"Nate, Marc, and Mike will prove invaluable, given their incredible track record with institutional and middle market clients across the country," said Executive Vice President of Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales, Kris Mikkelsen. "The addition of these accomplished brokers represents our first foray into the prolific Northern California property sales space. As we remain focused on growing our annual multifamily property sales volume to over $25 billion by 2025, adding best-in-class talent in new markets will add an incredible foothold to our already strong platform."

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join Walker & Dunlop's growing property sales platform," commented Mr. Oleson. "The firm has a well-recognized brand, is ranked #1 multifamily capital provider in the country, and has a keen focus on technology – all of which will greatly benefit the business and clients."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Oleson, Andenmatten, and Colhoun each held roles at Newmark Knight Frank, ARA and Arroyo & Coates, where they each specialized in multifamily capital markets. They have focused on multifamily investment sales for institutional and private clients within the Bay Area, Sacramento, and broader Northern California region. With a combined 44 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, Messrs. Oleson, Andenmatten, and Colhoun have experience with a variety of multifamily products, ranging from conventional and garden-style to value-add, rent-controlled, and affordable assets, as well as residential land.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in multifamily property sales, having completed $5.2 billion in property sales volume in the third quarter of 2021 alone, up 373% from the same period in 2020. The firm was also the top provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $31 billion in transactions and lending over $24 billion for multifamily properties in 2020. For information about multifamily properties available for sale via Walker & Dunlop's investment sales platform, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

