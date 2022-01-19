Revelstoke Capital Partners Announces Firm-Wide Promotions; Anthony Hayes Promoted to Partner

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a Denver-based private equity firm that helps build industry leading healthcare and related business services companies, is pleased to announce firm-wide promotions. Anthony Hayes has been promoted to Partner and has been named a member of the firm's investment committee. Will Oliver, Michael Constantinides, and Cy Barton-Dobenin have been promoted to Principal. Gabriel Gonzalez has been promoted to Vice President, and Ronan McIntosh has been promoted to Senior Associate.

Samantha Gordon Webb, who leads Revelstoke's in-house value creation team, the Portfolio Transformation Group ("PTG"), has been promoted to Managing Director. Will Stacy and Philip Saba, also on the PTG team, have been promoted to Senior Associate.

Today, Revelstoke has approximately $4.3 billion of assets under management and since its inception in 2013, has completed 135 transactions, including 24 platform investments and 111 add-on acquisitions. For the second consecutive year, Revelstoke has been ranked in Private Equity International's list of the 300 largest private equity firms globally. Over the past two years, Revelstoke Funds have realized several investments including Onsite Mammography, TII, Carrus, Crossroads and CEI Vision Partners.

"Revelstoke's growth is a direct result of the highly experienced, broad-based team that we have built across our investment, portfolio value creation, accounting, and administrative functions," said Simon Bachleda, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Revelstoke. "We are delighted to promote our next generation, congratulate them for their advancement and thank everyone at Revelstoke for their dedication and significant contributions to our success."

Mr. Hayes has played an instrumental role in some of Revelstoke's significant realizations, including Upstream Rehabilitation and CEI Vision Partners, in addition to recently spearheading the firm's investments in the veterinary services sector. Mr. Hayes is also active in many of Revelstoke's firmwide initiatives, including diversity and inclusion and investment team recruiting and development. Mr. Hayes serves on the board of directors of OrthoAlliance, Vet's Best Friend, Upstream Rehabilitation, and Rarebreed Veterinary Partners. Mr. Hayes previously worked in the healthcare services M&A group at Jefferies, focusing on retail healthcare, and began his career as an electrical engineer. He holds a Bachelor of Science, with Honors, in Electrical Engineering and Physics from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

"We are excited to promote these well-deserving and talented individuals who are an integral part of the Revelstoke team. We look forward to seeing their ongoing growth and the value they continue to create for the firm and our portfolio companies," said Russ Cassella, Managing Partner at Revelstoke.

About Revelstoke

Revelstoke (www.revelstokecapital.com) is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute on a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $4.3 billion of assets under management. Since the firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 135 acquisitions, which includes 24 platform companies and 111 add-on acquisitions.

