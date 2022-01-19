Ready for Anything: The Canon EOS R5 C True Hybrid, Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Bridges Cinema EOS and EOS Technology Ideal for a Wide Variety of Content Producers, Including YouTubers, Wedding, Indie and Documentary Filmmakers, Drone Operators and Multimedia Journalists

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine having the best of both worlds at your fingertips. A Canon camera with equal parts video and still digital imaging power, all in one compact-and-lightweight package. Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the EOS R5 C Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera, a hybrid, RF-mount 8K camera that has something for everyone. The new camera showcases video formats and features from the company's award-winning Cinema EOS line, alongside select still capabilities that have made the EOS R5 camera a popular and trusted choice among imaging professionals and enthusiasts alikei.

"Imaging professionals are living in a multimedia world. Gone are the days of only needing to be sufficiently equipped and skilled at video or stills," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Canon U.S.A.'s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. "The EOS R5 C squarely takes aim at providing end-users with a solution that can tackle all facets of the ever-demanding multimedia and content production landscape. Canon is confident this all-in-one solution can help improve the workflow for a variety of content creators."

Small, but Mighty

The EOS R5 C camera can record non-stop, uninterrupted 8K/60Pii thanks to an active cooling system. 8K video delivers outstanding definition and realism with four times the resolution of 4K video, enabling unprecedented capabilities in video expression and highly flexible workflows, such as 4K cropping from 8K footage.

The EOS R5 C camera can record High Frame Rate (HFR) video up to 120P at 4K resolution in 4:2:2 10-bit without cropping the sensor, an ideal option when shooting scenes full of fast-paced action or when the camera is paired with a gimbal or drone. Canon's renowned Dual Pixel CMOS AF is functional even in HFR shooting. Unlike some cameras where audio is not recorded during HFR shooting, the EOS R5 C camera can record .WAV audio as a separate file from video, virtually eliminating the need for separate audio recording.

The EOS R5 C is the first Canon camera to provide internal 8K (8192x4320) 60P Cinema RAW Light recording. Cinema RAW Light is a popular and valuable format found in other Canon Cinema EOS cameras such as the EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II. This feature captures the full dynamic range of the sensor and provides video data with a cinematic look, optimized for advanced grading and HDR, in a more manageable file size than Cinema RAW. Cinema RAW Light now has three newly-developed modes, RAW HQ (high quality), RAW ST (standard quality), and RAW LT (light recording). All three modes are 12-bit regardless of frame rate. The EOS R5 C can also record 8K video in MP4 format, ideal for quicker delivery.

The EOS R5 C supports RAW output via HDMI for ProRes RAW recording with compatible a external recorderiii. When connecting the EOS R5 C with a supported external recorder, users can shoot in Apple ProRes RAW at up to 8K/30P. Proxy data can also be simultaneously recorded to an SD card in-camera, helping to provide efficient post-production operations.

Powerful Still Imaging Performance

With the flip of a switch, the EOS R5 C becomes a familiar force to be reckoned with as a still photography camera. At its core is Canon's 45-megapixel high resolution, high-speed full-frame CMOS sensor, paired with the equally impressive DIGIC X image processor that provides users an ISO range of 100-51200; expandable to 102400iv. Precise focus and lightning-fast speed are cornerstones of the EOS R5 C, featuring Dual Pixel CMOS AF II and high-speed continuous shooting of up to 12 frames-per-second (fps) in mechanical shutter mode and up to 20 fps in silent electronic shutter mode. This allows users to track and photograph split-second movements of even the most elusive subjects. With EOS iTR AF X and 1,053 Automatic AF zones, it is easier than ever to photograph people using Eye, Face and Head Detection AF, or intuitively track the whole body, face, or eye of cats, dogs, or birds with Animal Detection AFv. For those with the need for speed, the camera also offers vehicle subject detection to track cars and motorcycles accurately, especially in race-type environments. Connectivity like 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi®vi and Bluetooth®vii connectivity is also included for the transfer of still images.

Additional Features of the Canon EOS R5 C Camera Include:

Supports 8K HDR recording in Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) and Perceptual Quantization (PQ) formats

4K and 2K oversampling with high-definition debayer algorithm that processes RGB data of the 8K sensor with less incidence of moiré, false colors, and noise

XF-AVC codecs offer robust 10-bit 4:2:2 files in a .MXF wrapper for simple compatibility with non-linear editing systems (NLEs) and existing workflows

Canon Log 3, which is found in many Canon cinema products, is available for a wider range of grading after shooting

Coordinated image stabilization (with Canon lenses equipped with optical IS) helps to correct hand-shake and better anti-vibration performance than electronic IS alone

Timecode terminal allowing for multi-camera shooting

Canon's next-generation Multi-Function Shoe is compatible with a variety of accessories, such as an optional TASCAM CA-XLR2d-C XLR microphone adapter (sold separately) for up to 4-channel digital audio

RF mount provides access to the expanding lineup of Canon RF lenses, as well as the full lineup of EF lenses (adapter required)

Compatible with Canon's new RF 5.2mm 2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens allowing for stereoscopic 180° VR video capture

13 marked, assignable buttons allow for user-friendly customized operation

Compact-and-lightweight at 1.7 lbs. (body only)

3.2-inch variable-angle LCD monitor and high-definition 5.76 million-dot viewfinder

Dual card slots: one CFexpress and one SD UHS-II

USB Video Class (UVC) connectivity, enabling out of the box use as a streaming video camera

A new DC Coupler DR-E6C helps to provide the continuous power needed for the demands of shooting in Cinema RAW Light at high framerates

Pricing and Availability

The Canon EOS R5 C Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera is scheduled to be available March 2022 for an estimated retail price of $4499.00.* For more information please visit, usa.canon.com

i The EOS R5 C camera does not feature In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS).

ii Continuous recording of video is dependent upon media capacity and continuous power to the camera. Continuous power options include Canon's PD-E1 USB power adapter (sold separately), or the DR-E6C DC coupler (sold separately) combined with the CA-946 compact power adapter (sold separately) or compatible third party solutions

iii Only Atomos NINJA V+ is supported as of January 2022. A separate HDMI cable is required to connect to the NINJA V.

iv For still images.

v Effectiveness varies depending on the subject. In some cases, dogs, cats or birds may not be detected, while some animals other than dogs, cats or birds may be detected.

vi Compatible with iOS® versions 9.3/10.3/11.2-11.4/12.4/13.2, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0/7.1/8.0/8.1/9.0/10. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Camera Connect app. This app helps enable you to upload images to social media services. Please note that image files may contain personally identifiable information that may implicate privacy laws. Canon disclaims and has no responsibility for your use of such images. Canon does not obtain, collect or use such images or any information included in such images through this app.

vii Compatible with select smartphone and tablet devices (Android™ version 5.0 or later and the following iOS® devices: iPhone 4s or later, iPad 3rd gen. or later, iPod Touch 5th gen. or later) equipped with Bluetooth® Version 4.1 or later and the Camera Connect App Ver. 2.5.10. This application is not guaranteed to operate on all listed devices, even if minimum requirements are met.

