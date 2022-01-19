Missouri Students to Rally at State Capitol to Share Impact of Online Learning, School Choice

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual school families from across Missouri will celebrate the life-changing impact of online learning at a rally in the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, Jan. 27. The upbeat celebration is one of the featured events in the state during National School Choice Week 2022.

Teachers, students, and families impacted by school choice will have a presence at the Missouri capitol two days in a row: Before the online learning rally, private school students will rally at the capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Both events are planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Virtual learning works for many families, and we're excited to join with families to celebrate this important option," said Letrisha Weber, Board President at National Coalition of Public School Options. "We hope the personal stories and energy from the event will demonstrate to lawmakers the importance of passing policies that empower families to choose this educational option if it works best for their child's educational needs."

The Missouri State Capitol Rotunda is located at 201 W. Capitol Ave.

The Missouri Capitol Rally is planned by the National Coalition for Public School Options, a national alliance of parents that supports and defends parents' rights to access the best public school options for their children.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

