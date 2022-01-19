Ergomotion to Showcase Four New Consumer-Driven Sleep Systems at Las Vegas Winter Market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergomotion, the global leader of wellness -technology infused sleep solutions and industry-leading adjustable bed bases, will showcase four of its newest products at the upcoming Las Vegas Winter Market. Ergomotion will be located at Showroom #B1380 in the World Market Center from January 23 - 27.

Each of Ergomotion's product lines are tailored to a certain customer niche and incorporate advanced integrations to optimize one's sleep health. Ergomotion is displaying four exciting consumer-driven sleep systems this year. Among the specialized systems are:

Quest 4.0: expanding the existing and acclaimed Quest line, Quest 4.0 has enhanced features such as lumbar support, advanced head tilt, dual massage, Hello Ergo voice activation and a Wall Saver feature.

Quest Zone: a part of the Quest line, the Quest Zone is your smart home and sensor technology health solution. In addition to Non-contact Health Sensors, the Quest Zone offers the comfort and convenience of smart home automations, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

ErgoSportive: the first adjustable and smart bed with GARMIN watch connectivity. Designed for active and health-conscious customers who are interested in knowing their bodies better, ErgoSportive features Non-contact Health Sensors to provide users with 24/7 customized data for ultimate recovery and exercise output.

Dawn House: a sleep system designed to support consumers as they age with safety and convenience with features that can be shared with family through a mobile app to better manage health. Dawn House also features Non-contact Health Sensor technology, allowing the user to proactively measure vital health indicators.

In addition to the Quest 4.0, Quest Zone, ErgoSportive and Dawn House systems, Ergomotion's full Quest lineup, including the award-winning Quest 2.5 and smart home integrated Quest Connect will be featured at the event.

To learn more about Ergomotion at Winter Market, visit ergomotion.com/winter-market-2022.

ABOUT ERGOMOTION

Ergomotion, headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, is the largest manufacturer of adjustable bases worldwide. The company's products are created to provide a holistic wellness solution infused with smart technology to enrich health, happiness, and wellbeing. Ergomotion's adjustable bases are designed to accommodate the industry's leading mattresses and to seamlessly integrate with existing bed frames. They are pioneering the future of sleep while transforming bedrooms into connected wellness ecosystems and delivering innovation to help improve sleep. In 2021, they were a Good Housekeeping Best of Bedding Awards recipient for "Best Bed Frames."

Ergomotion products have been sold in more than 30 countries to over 170 major brands. They are part of the Keeson Technology Corp. family based in Jiaxing City, China. To learn more about Ergomotion visit www.ergomotion.com . To view Ergomotion in the news, visit: www.ergonewsroom.com.

