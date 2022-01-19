Building and Structure Sciences Expert Timothy Tonyan, Ph.D. Joins Braun Intertec

Tonyan will provide leadership to a nationwide team of building envelope and forensic consultants, structural engineers as well as firestop inspectors

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec is pleased to announce Timothy Tonyan, Ph.D. has joined the company as vice president for the building and structure sciences (BaSS) group. With nearly 40 years of experience as a forensic consultant and operations leader for consulting engineering firms, Tonyan will lead a team of building envelope and forensic consultants, structural engineers as well as firestop inspectors for the 100% employee-owned geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, and testing firm.

"I am pleased Tim is joining Braun Intertec to lead our building and structure sciences group," said CEO Jon Carlson. "As a seasoned operations leader and forensics expert, he will play a pivotal role in developing day-to-day operational efficiencies and upholding Braun Intertec standards for technical excellence as we work to be the consultant of choice for our clients."

As a vice president, Tonyan will leverage his skill for operational and technical leadership at engineering consulting firms. Specifically, Tonyan will make use of his extensive technical experience in forensic investigations on building materials, building envelope, construction scheduling and delay claims analysis as his team expands their expertise and geographic footprint.

Prior to Braun Intertec, Tonyan served as a chief operations officer and a vice president of forensics at engineering, architecture, and materials science consulting firms based in the Chicago, Illinois area. He holds a doctorate in civil engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Building Construction from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Tonyan is a member of both the American Concrete Institute (ACI) and the Scientific Research Honor Society, Sigma Xi.

About Braun Intertec

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

