TransImpact Acquires Forecasting and Demand Planning Software Company

EMERALD ISLE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransImpact, an industry-leading supply chain technology and services company, announces the acquisition of Avercast LLC, an inventory forecasting, demand planning and inventory optimization software provider. Avercast empowers global clients to forecast and plan the right products, in the right place, at the right time, for the right price. The acquisition adds seven software products to TransImpact's current technology solutions, deepening the company's technology offering in the supply and demand planning stages of the supply chain process.

"Today's extremely volatile market creates an even greater imperative for clients to be more precise in their demand forecasting and inventory planning. Avercast has over 250 forecasting algorithms that let clients produce expert-level forecasts for up to 60 months into the future," says Berkley Stafford, CEO of TransImpact. "That level of forecasting helps clients optimize inventory to improve top line sales and turn their supply chain into a competitive advantage."

With this acquisition, TransImpact also expands its footprint to add an international presence in six countries to support global clients. In addition, TransImpact will maintain the Avercast offices in Rigby, Idaho and will integrate the Avercast team with the TransImpact teams in California, Ohio and North Carolina to develop new technology solutions that help clients improve margin by solving inefficiencies in their supply chain.

The merger also brings together the companies' two distinct market-leading technology capabilities, forecasting and analytics. "The combination of Avercast's forecasting technology with TransImpact's analytics technology gives clients the ability to plan and forecast with an even greater degree of rigor to improve margin." according to Joe Vocaire, TransImpact Chief Product Officer.

"We are excited about the new ways we will be able to help our clients now that we are a part of TransImpact." said Avercast Co-founder and CEO Jason Averill "To drive profitability, you need to attack all areas of the the supply chain, from planning through delivery and returns. Joining forces with TransImpact allows us to do that."

