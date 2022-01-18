PTC Therapeutics Announces Launch of 8th Annual STRIVE™ Awards Program to Fund Initiatives Benefitting the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Community

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced the launch of the eighth annual STRIVE™ awards program for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne). Through this program, PTC provides grants to patient advocacy organizations who are committed to developing initiatives that address the unmet needs of the Duchenne community. Organizations may apply for a grant to fund their projects focused on one of two categories: Innovation or Transition to Adulthood.

"Local, independent organizations play a vital role in supporting and guiding individuals living with Duchenne and their families as they journey through previously unattainable milestones. We're excited to review the proposals and look forward to the great work the organizations will carry out with the STRIVE grant awards," said Mary Frances Harmon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations, PTC Therapeutics.

Until recently, children with Duchenne usually did not live beyond their teens1; however, improvements in the treatment and management of Duchenne have increased life expectancy, and now many Duchenne patients are living well into their 30s and 40s.1,2 As a result, there is an increasing need for psychosocial support for the Duchenne community.3 The future for people living with Duchenne is broadening and innovative programs that provide support and encourage independence are of infinite value.

Since its inception, the STRIVE program has supported more than 35 patient initiatives from not-for-profit organizations from 20 countries. Past STRIVE grant recipients have developed programs to support the transition from adolescence to adulthood, improved access to diagnosis and treatment, supplied vital physical and social care to those affected and their caregivers, created career opportunities for adults with Duchenne and raised awareness of the disease in educational, public, and healthcare settings.

The 2022 application process is now open to patient advocacy organizations. The deadline for submissions is March 18, 2022. Eligible organizations may submit proposals through an application form available on PTC's STRIVE website. The 2022 STRIVE award recipients will be announced in September.

About the STRIVE™ Awards Program

PTC launched the Strategies to Realize Innovation, Vision, and Empowerment (STRIVE) Awards program in 2015 to support initiatives that benefit the Duchenne community by increasing awareness, diagnosis and education and fostering the development of future patient advocates. Each year, an independent panel of external experts with knowledge in rare diseases, patient advocacy and funding initiatives judges the entries for innovation, vision, and empowerment. For more information about the program and support with writing grant entries, please visit the STRIVE website.

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Primarily affecting males, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) is a rare and fatal genetic disorder that results in progressive muscle weakness from early childhood and leads to premature death in the mid-twenties due to heart and respiratory failure. It is a progressive muscle disorder caused by the lack of functional dystrophin protein. Dystrophin is critical to the structural stability of all muscles, including skeletal, diaphragm, and heart muscles. Patients with Duchenne can lose the ability to walk as early as age ten, followed by loss of the use of their arms. Duchenne patients subsequently experience life-threatening lung complications, requiring the need for ventilation support and heart complications in their late teens and twenties.

More information regarding Duchenne is available through the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy. Additionally, information and resources are available at www.duchenneandyou.com.

About PTC

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to innovate to identify new therapies and can globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines. Our mission is to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have little to no treatment options. The company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific and clinical expertise and global commercial infrastructure to bring therapies to patients. We believe this allows us to maximize value for all our stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

