NeuroOne Appoints Chad Wilhelmy, as Vice President of Quality Control and Regulatory Affairs

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders today announces the appointment of Chad Wilhelmy, as Vice President of Quality Control and Regulatory Affairs. Mr. Wilhelmy joins NeuroOne from HLT Medical, a subsidiary of the Bracco Group, where he was the Vice President Quality Assurance.

Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation says, "Chad's appointment further strengthens our executive leadership team and deepens our capabilities as we build the platform for future growth and expansion. We believe his vast experience in the medical device space will help us build the essential regulatory and quality foundation needed to realize our company's ambitious goals."

Chad Wilhelmy, newly appointed Vice President of Quality Control and Regulatory Affairs, commented, "I'm excited to join such a talented and innovative team. The applications and market opportunities for NeuroOne's electrode technology are tremendous."

Chad Wilhelmy joins NeuroOne with 20 years of medical device experience developing, implementing, and leading quality management systems. Prior to joining NeuroOne, he held top leadership roles at HLT Medical as the Vice President of Quality and at Sunshine Heart as the Senior Director of Quality. He has driven quality strategies from early-stage development to commercial distribution with both the FDA and Notified Body. Chad earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin - Stout in Engineering Technology with an emphasis in Quality.

As a material inducement to entering into employment with NeuroOne, Mr. Wilhelmy, who was not previously an employee or director of NeuroOne, received an option to purchase 50,000 shares of the Company's common stock under the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation 2021 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan"). The equity award under the Inducement Plan was approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, which is composed entirely of independent directors, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.

The option award has an exercise price of $1.95 per share, the closing price of NeuroOne's common stock on January 14, 2022, the date of the grant. The option has a ten-year term and vests as to 25% on January 1, 2023, with the remaining shares vesting in equal monthly installments on the last day of each month over the next thirty-six (36) months, provided Mr. Wilhelmy's employment is continuing on each such date.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. For more information, visit https://www.n1mtc.com .

