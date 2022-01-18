Love at First Bite: Envy™ Apples Announce New Contest and Sweepstakes Inspired by Universal Pictures' New Romantic Comedy 'Marry Me' <span class="legendSpanClass">Celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss hosts delicious Valentine's Day contest to win a $50,000 ultimate wedding experience</span>

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready for a delicious new way to celebrate love this Valentine's Day? Envy™ apples today announced the Love at First Bite contest, opening on January 18, 2022. The contest combines the ultimate apple experience with the ultimate wedding experience as couples compete for a $50,000 grand prize package. Contest participants will make a video sharing why they deserve an Envy-able wedding day and what makes their love story unique – all inspired by the new romantic comedy "Marry Me" from Universal Pictures, opening in theaters and streaming only on Peacock this Valentine's Day.

Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma, "Marry Me" arrives this Valentine's Day with Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher—total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other. An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, "Marry Me" is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.

"Marry Me" may be set in the Big Apple, but fans all over the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) can celebrate their own love stories by entering the Love at First Bite contest. And, they'll enjoy Envy's sweet, sophisticated flavor as they do – in their entry videos, couples will carve a perfect heart shape into an Envy apple using only their mouths. Teamwork has never been so delicious.

"The Love at First Bite contest is a chance to savor small moments – with the beautifully balanced sweetness of Envy™ apples as well as the romance of 'Marry Me' and so many real-life love stories," said Cecilia Flores Paez, Head of Marketing, North America, T&G Global. "We're excited for the opportunity to share the love and help one couple write their next chapter with the ultimate wedding experience."

Celebrated event and wedding planner Mindy Weiss will act as the host of the Love at First Bite contest, bringing her imaginative spirit and eye for design. Contest participants have the chance to win the grand prize of a $50,000 Ultimate Wedding Experience prize package. The contest runner up has a chance to win $2,500 towards an Envy-able wedding gown or outfit; the third prize winner will receive 100 tickets to see Marry Me in theaters to share with friends and family.

After the contest entry period ends, a third-party judging panel will review all entries and select a pool of no more than 10 finalists. Then, the general public will get the chance to revel in the romance and vote for their favorite finalists. Each eligible vote will be entered into a sweepstakes for the chance to win cash prizes, including one grand prize of $1,000, two runner-up prizes of $500 each, and three third-place prizes of $250 each.

"Watching love stories come to life is such a thrill, on screen and in real life. I have a passion for making wedding dreams come true, and I'm excited to help Envy apples bring that joy to a special couple," said Weiss. "You won't find a more whimsical – or tasty – way to celebrate love this season."

Envy apples are perfect to enjoy one delicious slice at a time or as part of a sumptuous spread. New, "Envyliscious" recipes are now available for indulging during the season of love. The recipes will pair perfectly as a reward for making a Love at First Bite contest entry – or a treat to enjoy while watching the entries and voting.

To submit an entry in the Envy™ Love at First Bite contest – and read the full contest rules – visit contest.envymarryme.com. To learn more about Envy™ apples and find more remarkable recipes, visit envymarryme.com

Contest Dates:

Contest Entry Period: Begins at or about 09:00:00 AM ET on January 18, 2022 , and ends at 8:59:59 AM ET on February 15, 2022 .





Public Voting Period: Begins at or about 9:00:00 AM ET on February 22, 2022 , and ends at 8:59:59 AM ET on March 1, 2022 .





Winner Announcement: Winners will be announced the week of March 8, 2022 .

About Envy ™

Envy™ is a trademarked brand that refers to the Scilate apple variety. It was developed in New Zealand by Plant and Food Research, and was patented in 2009. T&G, which owns the Envy™ trademark, began distributing in the U.S. via its marketing partner Oppy. Envy™ is now grown, under license by T&G, in New Zealand, the U.S., Chile, Asia, the UK, France and Australia. Envy™ is marketed in the U.S. by Oppy, CMI Orchards and Rainier Fruit Co.

About Marry Me

Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, making his feature-film debut). As Kat and Bastian's inescapable hit single, "Marry Me," climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed across multiple platforms.

Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman, Big Little Lies) and his best friend (Sarah Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd.

If what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you don't know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie. What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?

The film also stars John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Michelle Buteau (Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan).

Marry Me is directed by Kat Coiro (Dead to Me, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, upcoming She-Hulk) from a screenplay by John Rogers (The Librarians) and Tami Sagher (NBC's 30 Rock) and Harper Dill (The Mick) based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. The film is produced by Jennifer Lopez p.g.a. and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas p.g.a. (Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan) for Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, by John Rogers for Kung Fu Monkey Productions and by Benny Medina (Hustlers, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air). The film's executive producers are Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur and J.B. Roberts.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Mindy Weiss

Mindy Weiss is known around the world as one of the most creative minds and calming presences on an event or wedding day. Mindy and her energetic team have been conjuring up imaginative ideas and one-of-a-kind party details for clients for almost 30 years.

With a home base in Los Angeles and a portfolio from around the globe, Mindy produces weddings and destination weddings, corporate and celebrity events, social celebrations, and non-profit galas. She's had the immense honor of working with some of the world's most notable couples and clients, including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Russell and Nina Westbrook, and the Kardashian family.

In addition to designing stylish and remarkable celebrations, Mindy is the best-selling author of Goldie The Handpicked Flower Girl, Jack Brings the Rings, The Wedding Book, The Wedding Planner and The Baby Keepsake Book and Planner. In 2020, she launched an educational video series for couples entitled MAD About Weddings and Mindy has her own wedding day emergency kits and candle collection.

