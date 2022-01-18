This new contest from America's egg farmers encourages consumers and health professionals to add eggs into their daily meals

Joy Bauer and The Incredible Egg Launch First-Ever Complete Training Table Contest, Inspiring Egg Lovers to Achieve their Healthy New Year Resolutions This new contest from America's egg farmers encourages consumers and health professionals to add eggs into their daily meals

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off a healthy new year, America's egg farmers are partnering with one of the nation's leading health authorities, Joy Bauer, on a first-ever Complete Training Table Contest. Celebrating the power of high-quality protein, the Incredible Egg and Joy Bauer encourage consumers, health professionals and athletes alike to discover ways to fuel their day with eggs.

American Egg Board

"One of my 2022 resolutions is to find unique ways to add more protein into my meals," said Joy Bauer. "I am excited to partner with the Incredible Egg to launch the Complete Training Table Contest and share delicious egg recipes full of protein and flavor to kick off the new year on a healthy note."

Now through February 20, consumers and health professionals can enter the Complete Training Table Contest by submitting their photos, videos and stories of how they include eggs as part of their healthy lifestyle either on Instagram by tagging @IncredibleEgg (and for non-health professionals using hashtag #EggsOnTheTrainingTable and #Contest, and for health professionals using hashtag #Contest and #EggNutritionContest) or by visiting IncredibleEgg.org.

Entries will be judged by three all-star Egg Enthusiasts including:

Entries competing for the Top Health Professional Training Table and the Complete Training Table will be scored on three main categories: motivation (30%), appeal (30%) and nutrition (40%). While the Fan Favorite Training Table will be decided by a majority vote on IncredibleEgg.org. Prizes, including 2,022 eggs, a 10-piece fitness equipment set and a NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle, will be awarded to help winners achieve their healthy new year goals.

"America's egg farmers are excited to celebrate another year of nutritious eating as we team up with Joy Bauer for our first-ever Complete Training Table Contest," said Emily Metz, president, and CEO of the American Egg Board. "We challenge all home chefs, health professionals and egg fans to pick up another carton of eggs and share with us how they are taking their protein game to the next level by creatively incorporating eggs into their healthy new year resolutions."

How are you achieving your 2022 goals with the Incredible Egg? Share your photos, videos and stories on IncredibleEgg.org or by tagging @incredibleegg on Instagram using #EggsOnTheTrainingTable and #Contest for non-health professionals or for health professionals, using #Contest and #EggNutritionContest, for the chance to win. Visit www.IncredibleEgg.org for additional contest information and ways to kick off the new year by harnessing the protein benefits of eggs.

About the American Egg Board (AEB)

Home of The Incredible Egg, the American Egg Board (AEB) is the national marketing organization of America's egg farmers. The AEB's mission is to increase demand for eggs and egg products through research, education and promotion. The AEB is located in Chicago, Ill. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org.

