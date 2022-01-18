Johnnie Walker Launches World's First 'Blue Table' Experience at Taian Table in Shanghai: Savoring the Depth of Blue

SHANGHAI, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker kicked off the new year in style this month with the launch of the world's first Johnnie Walker 'Blue Table' at Shanghai's Taian Table, a restaurant recently honored with three Michelin stars.

'Blue Table' is an exclusive new concept curated by Johnnie Walker to provide discerning whisky connoisseurs and celebrities with the ultimate sensory experience of the Johnnie Walker Blue Label brand. Taking place over three nights, the event in Shanghai saw VIP guests seated at exquisitely prepared blue tables where tastebuds were treated to a riveting symphony of rarified aromas and complex flavors, revealing layer by layer the hidden depths of Johnny Walker Blue Label.

Presented with an eye for aesthetic detail and intended to create the ultimate fine dining experience, 'Blue Table' unfolded over the course of the evening according to three meticulously-choreographed chapters: 'Depth from Time,' 'Depth from Flavors' and 'Depth from Rarity'. Highlights included Taian Table's chef-owner Stefan Stiller's intriguing and carefully-crafted food pairings alongside Johnnie Walker Blue Label, as well as an elegant and metaphor-infused dance performance evoking the spirit of the Blue Label brand. The final chapter meanwhile revealed the pièce de résistance, a last mystery dish licked by scorching flames paired with a rare and precious sampling from the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost & Rare series, a selection of whisky blends from famous but now shuttered distilleries.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Table is a sensory performance like no other, presenting soon-gone-forever flavors from the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost & Rare Series, an exquisitely designed dining table, and unparalleled dishes carefully prepared by chef-owner Stefan Stiller. With his artistic interpretations of 'Depth from Time,' 'Depth from Flavors,' and 'Depth from Rarity', the world's first Johnnie Walker Blue Table in Shanghai proved a massive hit. Looking forward to the grand opening of 'Blue Table' in the next city.

