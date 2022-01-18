Brown Gibbons Lang & Company Promotes Three to Managing Director

CLEVELAND and CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of J. Kyle Brown, Kevin H. Sargent, and Michael T. Vinciguerra to Managing Director.

"BGL's strong sector focus is driven by our bankers' commitment to their industries," said BGL's Executive Committee. "Kyle, Kevin, and Mike each have been with the firm for more than a decade, during which time they have demonstrated dedication to BGL and our valued clients. Their creative and respected transaction leadership, along with expanding BGL's coverage capabilities, are strong examples of the opportunity for advancement the firm presents for driven and thoughtful bankers."

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

