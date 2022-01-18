ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF SEC INVESTIGATION

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating that the SEC's investigation is concluded, and that the SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend any action by the SEC against Ashford Trust. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) and Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) also each received a letter stating that the SEC's investigation is concluded, and that the SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend any action against the respective company.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

