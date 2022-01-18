ARTM TO LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NFT AND METAVERSE PLATFORM 1of1 NEW PLATFORM 1of1 TO DELIVER GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS

SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering tech firm ARTM Technologies is to launch its first official platform product for luxury NFTs called 1of1.

1of1 NFT Marketplace

1of1 is an easy-to-use software product for minting and selling NFTs with a focus on elevating the cryptocurrency market into untapped luxury markets around the globe.

The first NFT global drop of 1of1 is set for March. These NFTs will be utilizing the ARTM token for minting, auctions, payments, and infusion.

ARTM believes this will exponentially grow the use of its token within the NFT and Metaverse space.

1of1 has already established several partnerships with major global brands to develop white label marketplaces.

The ARTM token is an ERC-20 that is used to unlock NFTs, video streaming, and gaming addons.

Its private sale ended on January 11th with a total raised of over $2 million. The public sale begins on January 12th.

Ryan Farley, lead blockchain developer for ARTM Technologies said:

"Our pioneering technology is already changing the world of NFTs and our token is leveraging blockchain technology with new use cases including Metaverse, event streaming, digital authentication, image and audio ownership, gaming NFT integration, beverage and the automotive sector."

"The launch of 1of1 is an extremely exciting and crucial step toward developing revolutionary NFTs in spaces such as video, 3D renders, and augmented reality, delivering the future of luxury."

NOTES TO EDITORS

Learn more about ARTM Technologies, its mission, and how to purchase ARTM Token at https://www.getartm.io/

Watch https://1of1.biz/ for the first global drop in March 2022

Contact: info@getartm.io

ARTM Token Skyline

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ARTM Technologies LLC