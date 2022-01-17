Crunchfish Digital Cash - Future of payments. A Finwire interview.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish Digital Cash is the future of payments on any payment form factor - mobiles, web, cards and wearables, on any payment rail - Card, Instant, Crypto and CBDC and regardless if it is online or offline payments. Crunchfish CEO Joachim Samuelsson is interviewed by Finwire Media.

The Finwire interview of Crunchfish Group CEO Joachim Samuelsson is on the topic of Crunchfish Digital Cash – Future of Payments.

"Crunchfish Digital Cash is the future of payments. We are very happy with the positive feedback we have received so far by Banks and Payment Services. Crunchfish has an ambition to take a leadership position within payments globally," says Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish.

The recently announced Digital Cash architecture and Digital Cash online has been very well received in the market, especially by banks and instant payment services. Digital Cash online as well as the patented Digital Cash Wallets in mobile apps are ready for shipment.

About Crunchfish – crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep tech company developing a Digital Cash platform for Banks, Payment Services and CBDC implementations and Gesture Interaction technology for AR/VR, automotive and digital interfaces. Crunchfish is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden and with representation in India.

