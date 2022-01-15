Students to Perform at Lambeau Stadium Atrium In Celebration of School Choice

Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson to deliver keynote address at event that will feature an award to a "Choice Champion"

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Several hundred students will showcase their talents and celebrate the power of education at the legendary Lambeau Stadium on Friday, Jan. 28 during National School Choice Week.

The celebration will kick off at 5 p.m. with a pep band performance, photo booth, raffle, and social for students. After a special barbecue buffet at 6 p.m., attendees will hear from guest speakers, enjoy musical and artistic performances, and see the winners of the Hispanics for School Choice Art Contest winners.

Former Governor Tommy Thompson, the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history, will share an inspirational message with students on the impact of educational freedom. The celebration will continue with the presentation of a "Choice Champion" award and a $1,000 scholarship to a student who is participating in the school choice program.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. The Lambeau Stadium event is the largest celebration taking place in Wisconsin.

"Wisconsin families want more educational choice and we're listening," said Nicholas Kelly, President of School Choice Wisconsin. "We plan to build on Wisconsin's pioneering programs to give all families more control over their children's education."

Kelly said that former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson will be the keynote speaker for the event. "Governor Thompson is a hero to the school choice movement. Thanks to his leadership, we recently celebrated more than 30 years of parent choice in Wisconsin."

This event is planned by School Choice Wisconsin, a non-profit that works to empower parents by developing, supporting and promoting the ideas and policies that create vibrant, quality options in K-12 education in Wisconsin.

The Lambeau Stadium is located at 1265 Lombardi Ave. The celebration will be taking place in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

