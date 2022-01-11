THE WONDERFUL COMPANY APPOINTS SETH OSTER TO NEWLY CREATED ROLE OF CHIEF CORPORATE AFFAIRS OFFICER

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wonderful Company (TWC), a global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world through its iconic consumer brands, today announced the appointment of veteran public affairs and communications executive Seth Oster as the company's first chief corporate affairs officer. Oster will oversee TWC's global corporate communications and public affairs practice across its multibillion-dollar business lines and will play an integral role helping drive the company's government relations activities and corporate social responsibility activities.

He joins The Wonderful Company from United Talent Agency (UTA), one of the world's biggest talent, entertainment, and sports representation companies where he was a partner and Global Chief Communications Officer. Oster begins his post at TWC on February 7 reporting to Michael Perdigao, president of advertising and corporate communications.

"The Wonderful Company continues to grow and evolve, and remains committed to delivering healthy brands, while continuing to drive positive change for the neighborhoods in which we operate," said Lynda Resnick, Vice Chair and Co-Owner, The Wonderful Company. "We are a company that does well by doing good. Seth's appointment to this newly created role is central to further strengthen and accelerate the connection we have with our customers, communities, business partners, and employees around the globe."

Previously, Oster was Managing Director and Chief Communications Officer at global consulting and accounting conglomerate KPMG, overseeing all of its corporate communications strategies across its multibillion-dollar businesses. Oster was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve as the top public affairs official at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the first term of his administration. He also was Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for Paul Allen's Vulcan, Inc. and held senior executive roles at the Motion Picture Association of America, the Screen Actors Guild, Napster, and Stamps.com. Oster served earlier in his career as an aide to U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein of California on Capitol Hill.

"This is a deeply meaningful opportunity to be part of a team committed to continually proving the thesis that smart, dedicated people can build, grow, and transform businesses at the same time they improve the lives of the people and communities where that business is done," said Oster. "The Wonderful Company has long been a leader and a role model in demonstrating that business and community success can go hand-in-hand. I am excited to take on this new role and be part of advancing this work, in partnership with the company's customers, employees, partners, and communities."

Oster served as Chairman of the Board of Bright Star Schools, one of Los Angeles' most successful charter school organizations. He was a board member of Jewish Big Brothers of L.A., and an adjunct professor at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy. He is also a member of the Pacific Council on International Policy and the Arthur W. Page Society.

A graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., Oster lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two children, and their dog, Lola.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, Wonderful® Pistachios, Wonderful® Halos®, Wonderful® Seedless Lemons, Teleflora®, JUSTIN® Wines, JNSQ™ Wines, and Landmark® Wines.

The Wonderful Company's connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/view/901661/.

