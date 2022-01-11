TikTok Grillmaster Matt Groark, 3 Million Followers, Becomes Largest Grilling Account on TikTok and Instagram

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gym Teacher and content creator. Dad and Husband. Veteran and Entrepreneur. Matt Groark can do it all. Breaking 3 million followers on TikTok is what every influencer dreams of, but to Matt Groark, it's a mark of respect. Groark sees being the first creator in the grilling space to break 3 million as a badge of dedication and taking risks. Named "The Meat Teacher" by his throngs of 30-60-year-old women and men, Matt has dedicated his time to making great content to teach followers how to make incredibly beautiful dishes on the grill, no matter if it's coal, wood and/or pellet.

Massive national brands such as Kingsford and Lowe's have tapped Groark to be the face of several campaigns, but what he does on his social accounts for small businesses is what sets him apart. Groark utilizes his presence to help small manufacturers and brands have access to his massive audience of foodies, families, and parents. Groark sees it as his civic duty in social media. "I really love helping the little guy because I was once them. Scratching and kicking to be heard, to have content viewed, to make a buck to support my family. The companies I support reflect this ideology. I'm proud I can help these good people."

Groark's agent Evan Morgenstein sees Matt as sort of a Robin Hood in the social food creator space. "Matt has a different type of heart. While he is building a big entrepreneurial business in and out of social media, he is surrounded by his own rub, Rub City, and many other products slated for 2022. Matt produces results for brands and his audience adores him."

Being the largest grill account on TikTok and Instagram doesn't give Matt a feeling of comfort; in fact, he is doubling down. Groark said, "I think about the millions of people all over the world who have yet to truly embrace grilling and BBQing, and I just can't stop being an evangelist for this type of lifestyle."

Groark is part of The Food Renegades , the largest group of food creators on social media. To contact Matt for booking and corporate opportunities, email Evan Morgenstein at evan@celebexperts.com or visit thedigitalrenegades.com

