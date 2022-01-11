SpaceLink Appoints VP of Marketing and Communications

MCLEAN, Va. , Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceLink, the company building the Communications Superhighway for the Space Economy™, announced Wendy Newman has joined as vice president of marketing and communications. Newman, formerly Wendy Lewis, has a long history of driving awareness and enhancing visibility for companies in the space and satellite industry.

"After supporting the SpaceLink effort from the start as a consultant with Strategic Voice, we are excited and gratified that Wendy has committed to joining the team full-time," said Tony Colucci, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer at SpaceLink. "As we continue to attract partners, customers and investors, Wendy's work is helping to build awareness of our reputation as a transformational company that makes satellite data available in real-time."

Wendy is a marketing and communications professional with 15 years of experience in satellites and space. Before joining SpaceLink she provided marketing and communications services to SpaceLink and other technology companies as the principal of Strategic Voice, a PR firm she founded in 2019. Before that, she was Senior Director of Communications at SSL, now a business unit of Maxar, where she worked for 12 years. She also directed corporate communications and investor relations for Loral Space & Communications.

SpaceLink provides secure, continuous, high-capacity connectivity to spacecraft on orbit with a constellation of relay satellites in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) that use both RF and optical intersatellite links for real time tasking and access to the huge flow of information that satellite operators need to provide their customers with the intelligence to make split second decisions.

With SpaceLink, LEO satellite operators get low latency, always on access to data, visitors to commercial space stations get continuous communication capability, and satellite servicers or tugs receive maneuvering instructions any time, because one of the SpaceLink satellites is always visible. SpaceLink meets pent up demand for fast and affordable access to the growing flood of data available from space.

About SpaceLink

SpaceLink will help advance humanity to a new age of space commerce, exploration, environmental awareness, and security. The Always in Sight™ data relay system provides global coverage to empower space system operators to maximize use of their assets. SpaceLink Corporation is headquartered in the Washington DC area and has offices in Silicon Valley, California. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited, a public company traded on the Australian stock exchange.

