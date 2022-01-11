Newsweek Names a Beecan Health Skilled Nursing Facility as One of the Top 450 Skilled-Nursing Facilities in America

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- La Fuente Post Acute, a Beecan Health network facility, has been named one of Newsweek's Top 450 Skilled Nursing Facilities in the US. Beecan Health provides professional services to numerous skilled nursing facilities across Southern California. In Newsweek's 2022 ranking, La Fuente Post Acute ranked 31st in the state of California.

Beecan Health Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Beecan Health)

This year's Newsweek ranking was evaluated on three criteria: overall facility performance data, peer recommendations, and the facility's COVID-19 response. The study included analysis of 11,849 facilities across the nation. Rankings such as these exist with the goal of helping patients and family members make decisions on selecting the right facility for their loved ones. Newsweek partners with Statista, a globally respected data research firm, to create this annual ranking of America's Best Nursing Homes.

Beecan Health's home office is in Glendale, California, and provides supporting services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, and other sectors of the healthcare industry. The La Fuente Post Acute facility is located in Vista, California.

