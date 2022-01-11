New Western Opens First South Carolina Office in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Western, a national real estate investment company that provides much-needed, off-market residential properties for real estate investors, announced today the opening of its first office in South Carolina. This latest expansion brings the total number of New Western offices nationwide to 41, across 17 states.

Realtor.com released its list of the Top 10 Housing Markets Positioned for Growth in 2022. Greenville was listed as number seven.

"South Carolina is a strategic move for us. Currently, there are nearly 428,000 properties that are 20 years old or older in the Greenville area that could be ideal for renovating," said Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president of New Western. "Our company buys distressed properties that are ideal to fix and flip and matches them with local real estate investors who will purchase and complete the repairs for the project. This helps bring more affordable housing to the market."

Timothy Malley will be the General Manager of the Greenville office. Originally from the Florida market, Malley has been with New Western since 2018, where the company facilitated the revitalization of more than $366 million in properties in the past four years. In his new role, Malley will be responsible for leading the team to accomplish the goal of facilitating the revitalization of more than $475 million in residential properties in Greenville over the next five years.

"Steady employment opportunities and an affordable housing market have created investor demand and competition for properties," commented Malley. "As the largest private source of distressed investment properties nationwide, we offer real estate investors easy access to opportunities they wouldn't have otherwise. We are excited to offer our exclusive inventory to investors in the Palmetto State so they can purchase an investment property in a matter of days instead of weeks or months."

The new office is centrally located in downtown Greenville at 355 South Main Street. The company is actively recruiting people to join its team and will provide training and mentorship.

New Western brings market insight, an exclusive platform and extensive distressed investment property inventory to help real estate investors acquire fixer-upper properties. New Western delivers a property to a real estate investor every 13 minutes and works with nearly 100,000 active investors. The company has bought and sold more than $5.5 billion in residential real estate since 2008.

New Western is a national real estate investment company that provides solutions for both homeowners and real estate investors through our exclusive marketplace. Our portfolio of companies helps homeowners move on from difficult properties while providing opportunities for local real estate investors to invest in their communities. New Western operates in most major metropolitan areas across the nation. Our brands include New Western, HomeGo and Sherman Bridge Lending. Each of these divisions focuses on helping to solve a specific need. For more information, visit www.newwestern.com.

